Taapsee Pannu, Pratik Gandhi's first look from Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan out, fan asks ‘Harshad Mehta fir se pakda gaya?’

Taapsee Pannu has shared the first look of her next, titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? While she is seen dressed up as a police officer, her co-star Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame, is in the get up of a "newly-wedded scion of a Masala magnate family".

Sharing the picture, Taapsee wrote on Instagram, "Pratik Gandhi and I are all set to find his missing bride in Junglee Pictures & Roy Kapur Films’ next comedy-drama #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? Here's the #FirstLook!! @pratikgandhiofficial @roykapurfilms @jungleepictures @arshadasyed #SiddharthRoyKapur @malvika25."

The picture shows Taapsee studying a map while being in a police uniform and standing alongside Pratik, who is searching for his missing bride with the help of a binoculars. He is in a sherwani and jewellery. The two are seen standing on the edge of a terrace.

The fans of the two were elated to see them together in such a picture. A fan asked, “Harshad mehta fir se pakda gaya?” Another wrote, “Ab bride, scam karke bhaag gye. it would be interesting Film.” One more fan commented, “Most probably he is not looking at your direction as you have the gun.” A fan made a guess at the plot of the film and wrote, “And you both fall in love and get married in the end.” A fan went on to comment on Pratik's colourful binoculars and wrote, “Ohh man look at Pratik's binocular..studded with red and golden beads .... Chora pakka gujju che.”

Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is a mad-cap comedy featuring Taapsee as a fiesty cop. According to the makers, Pratik plays a chauvinistic brat who "finds himself compelled to take a riotous, madcap ride with Taapsee's character, whose attitude to life is the diametrical opposite of his." The film is being written and directed by Breathe Into The Shadows co-writer Arshad Syed.

Talking about playing a police officer for the first time, Taapsee said, "Playing a police woman and doing a comedy film has always been on my checklist and I am happy that it is finally ticked off. I had seen Pratik's work and I think he is a very talented actor and I am absolutely enjoying working with him. Arshad has written an amazing script with great comic quirks and also a lot of heart, which I am looking forward to. I am happy that Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films have collaborated to produce this film. It's going to be a fun ride!"

Pratik Gandhi said, “My character in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? is very different from anything I have ever done before, and that is very exciting. Taapsee is super talented and I am so thrilled to be working with her. Arshad has a great vision and he has written the story with so much nuance! I am sure the audiences will love it.”

Talking about his directorial debut, Arshad Syed said, "Having a cast of brilliant actors like Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi has enriched my cinematic journey. The characters they're essaying are the comic fodder of our film. Sharing the first glimpse of their characters is exciting for the entire team”.