Taapsee Pannu reacts as Netflix co-CEO says Haseen Dillruba reached top 10 in 22 countries: ‘From the horse’s mouth’

Taapsee Pannu shared an excerpt from an interview given by Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix, as he said that her film Haseen Dillruba was incredibly popular on the streaming app globally. She thanked him in a tweet.

“From the horse’s mouth :) Thank you for helping #HaseenDilruba cross borders so swiftly so quickly,” Taapsee wrote. Haseen Dillruba has received polarising reviews, with some even accusing the film of glorifying toxic relationships and domestic violence. She and the film’s writer Kanika Dhillon have been hitting back at negative reviews that they perceive to be personal in tone.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ted talked about Netflix’s projects in India. “I feel like our work in India has just begun. We are working with local storytellers, we’ve started our biggest slate of original content last year that’s continuing to grow, some of our films have been immensely popular with our Indian members. Jagame Thandhiram is one that is immensely popular, and Haseen Dillruba was in our top 10 in 22 different countries,” he said.

“That, to me, is the real possibility of exporting culture, exporting storytelling and helping the planet, this big scary place, feel a little smaller and safer because we know each other. So that’s a cool benefit that we get from all that,” he added.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Taapsee plays a woman who becomes the prime suspect after her husband dies in a cylinder explosion.

Taapsee’s line-up of films includes Deepak Sundarajan’s Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi; Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of cricketer Mithali Raj; Looop Lapeta, the remake of the German hit Run Lola Run; Rashmi Rocket; a Telugu thriller titled Mishan Impossible; and Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa.