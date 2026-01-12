Taapsee Pannu says she had insecurities about her beauty when she started her career: ‘Mujhe koi heroine kyun banayega’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has recalled how she experienced self-doubt when she began her career. Speaking with Times Now News, she talked about the "beating" she gave herself to learn a bunch of things in the first few years of her career, adding that it took a toll on her mentally. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein.

Taapsee Pannu talks about her insecurities at the start of her career Taapsee talked about the insecurities she had about her beauty. “I wish I didn’t feel like I don’t look like the biggest divas around, so mujhe koi heroine kyun banayega (why will someone make me the heroine)? But that’s not the only quality required to be a heroine. I didn’t have basic fashion sense, makeup sense, or even know what my best angle was—nothing," she said.

Taapsee shares what affected her mentally The actor shared that she wishes someone had told her to take things slow, and she would learn everything eventually. "I wish I didn’t take such a beating to learn all this in the first few years. I learnt everything eventually, but the amount of beating I gave myself - it tired me mentally. I wish I wouldn’t have felt that way and just enjoyed the process of learning. That is one thing I really hope someone told me,” she added.

Taapsee on how she was hard on herself The actor also shared how she blamed herself for the failures of her professional life. She recalled how she "butchered" herself every day, thinking she wasn't good enough.” She added that a "failure is not just because of you. It’s a cumulative team effort, but it is put on you.”