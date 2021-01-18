Taapsee Pannu says it's 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films, gives Kangana Ranaut's example
- Citing the examples of Deepika Padukone, Kangana Rananut and Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu has said that it is 'tedious' to find male stars to do female-led films.
Actor Taapsee Pannu, providing the examples of her contemporaries, has said that it is 'tedious' to find male actors to star in films with female leads. She said that not even Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut are immune to this.
In an interview, Taapsee said that male stars rarely feature in female-led film, but women frequently appear in smaller roles in male-dominated movies.
She told The Times of India, "How many times do you see a male A-lister feature in a female A- lister’s film unless he is co-producing it, but the opposite happens all the time and no one bats an eyelid. It’s tedious to find actors to be a part of a film where the actress might have 10-20% more screen time."
She continued, "There have been times when actors, who have done lesser films than me, refused to co-star claiming there was nothing ‘heroic’ about their part. Not just me, Deepika Padukone, who has worked with such big names, had to work with a fabulous actor like Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut paired up with Jassie Gill for Panga, Alia Bhatt with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, Vidya Balan with Manav Kaul for Tumhari Sulu. You see the pattern? Actresses never do that."
In an earlier interview, Taapsee had said that she can't afford to do fewer films, as she does not make the kind of money that male stars do.
Taapsee, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad in 2020, has several films in the pipeline, including Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta. She said that she will begin filming Anurag Kashyap's supernatural film in March.
