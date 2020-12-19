e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu says her entire films can sometimes cost as much as a male star’s salary: ‘Can’t devote a year to a film’

Taapsee Pannu says her entire films can sometimes cost as much as a male star’s salary: ‘Can’t devote a year to a film’

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that female-driven films are made on a smaller budget than movies with male actors, and hence they can’t rely on VFX and she can’t devote a full year to projects.

bollywood Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 08:30 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Taapsee Pannu is filming Rashmi Rocket.
Taapsee Pannu is filming Rashmi Rocket.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu has said that the challenge to get Rashmi Rocket right is greater than anticipated, because the filmmakers do not have the luxury of a large budget.

The actor, who will play a sprinter in the film, said that even though Bhaag Milkha Bhaag exists, the two films can’t be compared because of several reasons.

She told The Times of India in an interview, “You don’t have as much of a budget in female-driven films as you have in male-driven ones. So you can’t rely on VFX, you have to work on your body. Besides, a female cannot invest a full year in a film because she isn’t paid as much as her male counterpart.”

She continued, “Humare film ka budget itna hota hai jitna ek male actor ki ek film ki fee hoti hai (Our films cost as much as a male actor’s fee). And if I decided to invest a year in the prep and shoot of a film, I would be losing out on five films. That just won’t be practical. The kind of stuff that I am now getting is something that I can hardly say ‘no’ to.”

Taapsee, who delivered a critically acclaimed performance earlier this year in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, has several films in the pipeline, including Haseen Dillruba, Shabaash Mithu and Looop Lapeta.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares transformation journey for Rashmi Rocket, had said no to steroids to get a natural body

Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya,Rashmi Rocket will release sometime in 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
The spread of India’s 10 million Covid-19 cases
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
Covid vaccine can turn people into ‘crocodiles’: Brazilian President Bolsonaro
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
Farm laws led to jump in agri firms: Govt data
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In