Taapsee Pannu says she ‘tortured’ herself chasing a flat midriff, warns girls against it: ‘Don’t torture yourself'

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has spoken candidly about the pressure to achieve a perfectly flat midriff, revealing that she once pushed herself excessively in pursuit of an ideal body image. She urged fans to embrace their bodies and avoid putting themselves through extreme measures merely for social media-perfect photographs.

Taapsee Pannu recalls ‘torturing’ herself for a flat mid-riff

Taapsee Pannu urges girls not to be obsessed with having flat mid-riff.

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On Sunday, Taapsee took to Instagram stories and spoke about the obsession with having a flat midriff and said, "I remember I had this obsession because while growing up, I was extremely fit, but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed. I worked out intensely almost to an extent that I overpushed myself, and rightly said, when you overpush yourself, it rings an alarm in your brain that your body needs protection."

She further shared a message for fans and said, "So instead of actually losing water retention, the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which might actually not just be fat, it’s also water retention, it stays, and it increases by overworking out, which I really believe people should not do."

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{{^usCountry}} Taapsee continued to explain how every woman has a different body and that they should not expect their midriff to look the same every day because a woman’s body goes through several hormonal changes. She said, “It cannot look like any other girl, so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself, and then I realised that there are some days it happens and there are some days it doesn’t happen. My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained it to me how it’s actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that’s where your reproductive organs are, and they need protection, and by virtue of being a woman, you need that protection." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taapsee continued to explain how every woman has a different body and that they should not expect their midriff to look the same every day because a woman’s body goes through several hormonal changes. She said, “It cannot look like any other girl, so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself, and then I realised that there are some days it happens and there are some days it doesn’t happen. My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained it to me how it’s actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that’s where your reproductive organs are, and they need protection, and by virtue of being a woman, you need that protection." {{/usCountry}}

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She concluded, "It's healthy for you. So just to get those picture-perfect Instagram pictures, please don't torture yourself. It's supposed to be healthy to have that little bit of bulge and have that fat there. Please don't torture yourself."

Taapsee Pannu's recent and upcoming work

Taapsee was most recently seen in the film Assi. Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the courtroom drama also featured Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The film received critical acclaim but failed to perform well at the box office, ending its theatrical run with ₹14.94 crore worldwide. She will next be seen in the Netflix film, Gandhari.

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Gandhari is directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, who also produced it under Kathha Productions. It tells the story of a mother who perseveres in her search for her kidnapped child, as per the film’s team. The film is expected to be released on Netflix this year. It also stars Swastika Mukherjee and Ishwak Singh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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