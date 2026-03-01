The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: Vipul Amrutlal Shah film surpasses Taapsee's Assi despite mixed reviews

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2 finally released in theatres on Saturday, February 28, after the Kerala High Court lifted its stay. The film opened to mixed-to-negative reviews and collected half of what part one earned on its opening day. However, it has still managed to maintain momentum on its second day. The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 2: The film is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection As per Sacnilk, The Kerala Story 2 collected ₹4.65 crore at the box office on its opening day. On its second day, and first Sunday, the film maintained momentum and collected ₹4.51 crore, taking its total collection to ₹9.16 crore. Despite receiving underwhelming reviews, the film has surpassed the collection of Taapsee Pannu’s Assi ( ₹8.48 crore), which received positive reviews.

Assi released in theatres on February 20. The courtroom drama stars Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer who fights for justice for a rape victim. The film received praise for Taapsee and Kani Kusruti’s performances, as well as for its narrative.

About The Kerala Story 2 Even before its release, the film was labelled as propaganda by some viewers, leading to a temporary stay on its release. However, the Kerala High Court Division Bench on Friday lifted the stay. The Division Bench of Justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan stayed the interim order passed by Single Bench Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, which had halted the release for 15 days.

Helmed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and written by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Amarnath Jha, the film has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It tells the story of three young women who fall into what the film describes as deceptive marriages and face alleged forced religious conversions.

The film stars Sumit Gahlawat, Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, Aishwarya Ojha, Arjan Singh Aujla and Yuktam Kholsa. Upon release, it received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics as well as audiences.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “Overall, The Kerala Story 2 is less a film and more a thesis delivered at high decibel. It is not interested in complexity. Instead, it chooses caricatures and alarm. Whether one agrees with its politics or not, what is undeniable is that nuance is sacrificed at the altar of impact. And when outrage becomes the aim, the medium suffers as much as the message.”