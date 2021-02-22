Taapsee Pannu to star with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
- Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
Actor Taapsee Pannu is on a roll; days after announcing her new film with Anurag Kashyap, she has announced yet another film-- Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi. It will be directed by Arshad Syed.
Sharing the news, she wrote on Twitter: "Coz now it’s time to make you all laugh." She had shared a note by the film's producer Siddharth Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.
Earlier in the day, Twitter handle of Roy Kapur Films had written: "Happy to announce our next production, a madcap comedy filled with twists and turns in the search for a missing ladki! #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? starring @taapsee and @pratikg80, produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur and written & directed by @justarshad. On the floors soon!"
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to inform that the film's work will start towards the year end.
Taapsee has been on a shooting spree - in the last leg of last year she was busy with the shoot of her film, Rashmi Rocket. In January, wrapped up the film and moved to her next, almost immediately, which was Atul Kasbekar production, Looop Lapeta.
The actor then announced Anurag Kashyap's Do Baaraa. She has also completed the shoot of her film, Haseen Dillruba and a Tamil film, Jana Gana Mana.
