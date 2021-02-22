IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu to star with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Pratik Gandhi hit national limelight with Scam 1992.
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Pratik Gandhi hit national limelight with Scam 1992.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu to star with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

  • Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:17 PM IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu is on a roll; days after announcing her new film with Anurag Kashyap, she has announced yet another film-- Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi. It will be directed by Arshad Syed.

Sharing the news, she wrote on Twitter: "Coz now it’s time to make you all laugh." She had shared a note by the film's producer Siddharth Kapur's Roy Kapur Films.

Earlier in the day, Twitter handle of Roy Kapur Films had written: "Happy to announce our next production, a madcap comedy filled with twists and turns in the search for a missing ladki! #WohLadkiHaiKahaan? starring @taapsee and @pratikg80, produced by #SiddharthRoyKapur and written & directed by @justarshad. On the floors soon!"


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted to inform that the film's work will start towards the year end.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome baby boy, Taimur becomes big brother

Taapsee has been on a shooting spree - in the last leg of last year she was busy with the shoot of her film, Rashmi Rocket. In January, wrapped up the film and moved to her next, almost immediately, which was Atul Kasbekar production, Looop Lapeta.

The actor then announced Anurag Kashyap's Do Baaraa. She has also completed the shoot of her film, Haseen Dillruba and a Tamil film, Jana Gana Mana.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu

Related Stories

Looop lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
Looop lapeta stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.
entertainment

Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu introduces Savi, Satya's 'world of fire and ice'

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has shared a glimpse of her on-screen romance with co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin. While she plays a character called Savi, his character is called Satya.
READ FULL STORY
Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have been supportive of the farmers' protests.
Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have been supportive of the farmers' protests.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu, Richa furious at Haryana minister's comment on farmer deaths

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha have expressed their disappointment at Haryana agriculture minister Jai Prakash Dalal's recent comments on the deaths of farmers protesting against the farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan recalls her idea of acting during her growing up years.
Sara Ali Khan recalls her idea of acting during her growing up years.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan is all of four movies old. However, it was during her first movie, Kedarnath, that the actor revealed learning several acting lessons, including multiple takes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 coming to theatres on November 19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Upcoming psychological-comedy-thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be releasing on November 19, this year. The film is a follow up to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's hit movie and will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Pratik Gandhi hit national limelight with Scam 1992.
Taapsee Pannu has a number of interesting films in her kitty including Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Pratik Gandhi hit national limelight with Scam 1992.
bollywood

Taapsee to star with Pratik Gandhi in madcap comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:17 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu announced another film - Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? with Scam 1992 actor Pratik Gandhi, days after announcing Do Baa Raa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput.
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput.
bollywood

Mira Rajput reveals her crush and it is not husband Shahid Kapoor. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput revealed her crush during an interaction with her fans on Instagram. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shekhar Suman with his son Adhyayan Suman.
Shekhar Suman with his son Adhyayan Suman.
bollywood

Shekhar 'devastated' after news channel falsely reports son Adhyayan's suicide

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • Actor Shekhar Suman 'died a thousand deaths' after a news channel reported that his son, Adhyayan, had died by suicide. Shekhar has said that he is suing the channel for the 'unpardonably irresponsible' act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kajol recently starred in the film Tribhanga, which released on an OTT platform.
Actor Kajol recently starred in the film Tribhanga, which released on an OTT platform.
bollywood

Kajol: I like myself the way I am today, it took me a long time to come here

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Over the years while it has been a constant journey of self discovery and self improvement,Kajol says her process of choosing a project has remained the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
Sushant Singh Rajput in Kai Po Che!
bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on 8th anniversary of Kai Po Che!

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
It has been eight years since Kai Po Che! released. The movie marked late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut. Abhishek Kapoor remembered the late star on the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
Bachchan Pandey stars Kriti Sanon and Akshay Pandey in lead roles.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey: Kriti shares first pic with Akshay as she wraps her portion

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Kriti Sanon had wrapped up her portion of filming for Bachchan Pandey, which also stars Akshay Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
Kangana Ranaut has said that humility is overrated.
bollywood

Kangana says humility is overrated, challenges actresses to break her records

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has once again talked about her achievements on Twitter. This time, she was triggered when an agency did not list her name among the most popular female stars of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
Taimur Ali Khan turned older brother on Sunday after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son.
bollywood

Kareena's second son looks like Taimur, says grandpa Randhir

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:42 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby over the weekend. While the couple has chosen to keep their son's identity private for now, Kapoor family members feel the baby boy looks like his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a sweet bride in red and spooky as a ghost in black in new song from Roohi.
bollywood

Roohi song Panghat: Janhvi Kapoor debuts her stunning and spooky avatars. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in both her avatars in the first song from her upcoming film, Roohi. The song also features Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
Alia Bhatt with her pet, Edward.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, calls their bond 'eternal'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a fresh picture with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks lovingly of Edward, among the first of her pets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
Sushant Singh Rajput got the Critics Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.
bollywood

Sushant posthumously honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput was awarded the Critic's Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021. Sushant died in June last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with her friends.
Suhana Khan with her friends.
bollywood

Suhana Khan shares the perfect golden hour pic with her friends. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:18 AM IST
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has shared the perfect golden hour selfie with her friends. Suhana keeps sharing regular updates from her life in New York with friends on Instagram.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
Sophie Turner got birthday wishes from her husband Joe Jonas as well.
bollywood

Priyanka wishes Sophie Turner on birthday, Nick shares unseen wedding pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wished Sophie Turner on her birthday. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP