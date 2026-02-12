Taapsee Pannu urges viewers to support ‘real stories’ in theatres ahead of Assi release

On Thursday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a note urging viewers to support real stories by watching them in theatres. The note read, "Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance when a film and its makers are leaving no stone unturned in their capacity to get the film to you. Let's not shove it under the carpet that it's our laziness and not the inefficiency of the film industry to bring such stories to THEATRES. If we want to compete with world cinema, let's start with supporting OUR stories. The real ones."

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie, Assi . As the actor kicks off the film's promotions with special screenings a week before the film's release, Taapsee penned a note urging viewers to stop blaming Hindi cinema for the lack of rooted, meaningful stories and instead introspect on their own role in supporting good content. Calling out “laziness” and “silence” over genuine cinema, the actor emphasised that quality films can survive only when audiences actively choose to watch and back them in theatres.

She added, "Let's change the times because sadly it is no more about just making your film and sitting back. We deserve good cinema only when we value it. The society will soon be deprived of good films, not because we have consistently called out mediocrity, but because you chose to stay silent when your voice could help push towards supremacy. Starting our journey to gain your trust and love for #Assi in different cities with special screenings one week before our official release. Call it confidence in our film or your judgment, we are making sure we don't have a "Kaash (I wish)..." in our narrative, you make sure you don't have it in yours :)."

Fans expressed their support in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Your movie is really worth watching, it has a different kind of suspense, outstanding." Another commented, "Excellent Taapsee.... very well put, rightly so." Another wrote, "All the love and support from my side."