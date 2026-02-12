Taapsee Pannu urges viewers to support ‘real stories’ in theatres ahead of Assi release
Taapsee Pannu urged viewers to support meaningful cinema as she kicked off promotions for her upcoming film, Assi.
Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming movie, Assi. As the actor kicks off the film's promotions with special screenings a week before the film's release, Taapsee penned a note urging viewers to stop blaming Hindi cinema for the lack of rooted, meaningful stories and instead introspect on their own role in supporting good content. Calling out “laziness” and “silence” over genuine cinema, the actor emphasised that quality films can survive only when audiences actively choose to watch and back them in theatres.
Taapsee Pannu urges audience to watch Assi in theatres
On Thursday, Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a note urging viewers to support real stories by watching them in theatres. The note read, "Let's not hide behind the curtains of ignorance when a film and its makers are leaving no stone unturned in their capacity to get the film to you. Let's not shove it under the carpet that it's our laziness and not the inefficiency of the film industry to bring such stories to THEATRES. If we want to compete with world cinema, let's start with supporting OUR stories. The real ones."
She added, "Let's change the times because sadly it is no more about just making your film and sitting back. We deserve good cinema only when we value it. The society will soon be deprived of good films, not because we have consistently called out mediocrity, but because you chose to stay silent when your voice could help push towards supremacy. Starting our journey to gain your trust and love for #Assi in different cities with special screenings one week before our official release. Call it confidence in our film or your judgment, we are making sure we don't have a "Kaash (I wish)..." in our narrative, you make sure you don't have it in yours :)."
Fans expressed their support in the comment section. One of the comments read, "Your movie is really worth watching, it has a different kind of suspense, outstanding." Another commented, "Excellent Taapsee.... very well put, rightly so." Another wrote, "All the love and support from my side."
About Assi
Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the courtroom drama is written by Gaurav Solanki. The film also stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa in key roles. The film stars Taapsee as a lawyer fighting to provide justice to a sexual assault survivor. Produced by T-Series, the film releases in theatres on February 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.