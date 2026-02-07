Assi writer Gaurav Solanki didn't know he was Taapsee Pannu-starrer's highest paid crew member: 'Found out few days ago'
Gaurav Solanki, the writer of Assi, is the highest-paid crew member of the Anubhav Sinha film, according to the makers.
The promotions of Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming courtroom drama Assi began in an unconventional fashion. The first asset only had a title and release date, not even the cast and crew’s names. The next one simply said that the writer is the highest-paid crew member in this film. It wasn’t until the trailer was released last week that Taapsee Pannu was revealed as the film’s star and Anubhav as the director.
Gaurav Solanki on Assi
However, the film’s claim has sparked conversation about giving writers their due. In an industry where writers have often talked about not being paid as much as stars and other crew members, this was heralded as a welcome change. Strangely enough, the writer himself had no idea this was the case. Ahead of the film’s release, its writer, Gaurav Solanki, tells Hindustan Times that he was unaware that he was the highest-paid crew member of Assi.
While he is coy talking about money, Gaurav addresses the tag of being the highest-paid crew member on the film. “I only found out about this a few days ago,” he says. “I was very happy not for the money but that a writer is getting their due. A writer begins a film in a dark room, all by himself, when there is nobody else. The script is the most important thing in the film. That determines the film’s structure. So this is a very positive sign.”
Gaurav says he hopes this can start a trend, which will encourage young writers to take up the profession. “I am proud that this happened to me, and I hope it happens to more writers and more films, so that it inspires an entire generation of new writers. We will get newer stories this way, and our diversity will increase,” he adds.
All about Assi
Assi also stars Kani Kusruti, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa in key roles. The film, produced by T-Series, releases in theatres on February 20.
