Taapsee Pannu wraps Rashmi Rocket, calls it 'one hell of a driven team effort'

Actor Taapsee Pannu's upcoming film Rashmi Rocket has wrapped up its shoot. The Thappad actor shared a long post post completion.

She wrote: "Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort!"

Expressing her appreciation for the director of the film, Akarsh Khurana, her producers and her director of photography Neha Parti Matiyani, she continued: "I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round. Producers @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @rsvpmovies who are relentless and don’t have the word ‘quitting’ in their dictionary. @nehapartimatiyanidop whose lens can transform any basic moment into whistle blowing big screen shot . Writers, cast, art, production design , so on n so forth the list is long.

Baaki release ke time kahaaniya bataane mein mazaa ayega. For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound ! #FilmWrap #RashmiRocket."

For the last two months Taapsee has been sharing pictures and videos from the film's shoot.

While Taapsee has always been fit, her transformation into a muscular athlete took all by surprise. Explaining her method in a video, she mentioned how she had made it clear to her trainer that she “won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way.”

