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Taare Zameen Par actor who played ‘topper’ elder brother Yohaan Awasthi is now a dentist based in the UK

The actor who played the elder brother of Darsheel Safary is now a successful dentist based in the UK!

Jun 16, 2026 08:18 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Life imitates art in surprising ways! In Taare Zameen Par, the elder brother of Darsheel Safary's character was shown as a bright kid who would ace his school exams. The same seems to be the case in real life, too, as Sachet, has now left acting after the film's success, earned a gold medal in dentistry and now practises in the UK! (Also read: 'Aamir Khan is not my brother,' says Taare Zameen Par's Darsheel Safary on why he doesn't ask actor for work)

About Sachet's life away from acting

Taare Zameen Par actor left acting and excelled in his chosen field of academics.

Sachet Seth, who goes by the name Sachet Engineer on Instagram, played Yohaan Nandkishore Awasthi in Taare Zameen Par. The film marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan and earned immense critical acclaim. While Darsheel continued working in the industry, Sachet disappeared from public attention. He has pursued a career in medicine, graduating in dentistry from DY Patil University where he earned a gold medal in Periodontology. He is currently a registered practitioner in the UK. He has made his Instagram account private but maintains a Linkedin account.

Sachet's pictures from his Instagram account.

The film is a psychological drama that follows Ishaan, an imaginative and artistically gifted 8-year-old boy. Because he struggles with undiagnosed dyslexia and traditional academics, his frustrated parents send him to a strict boarding school. There, a compassionate art teacher recognises his learning disability and helps him overcome his challenges. The film won multiple awards and is frequently considered one of the best movies of Aamir Khan's career.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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