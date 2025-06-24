Darsheel Safary opens up on lack of support from Bollywood after Taare Zameen Par: ‘It emotionally hurts thinking…’

Actor Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut as a child actor in Aamir Khan's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par and earned praise for his performance. He then went on to star in several films like Zokkomon, Bumm Bumm Bole, and more, but didn’t receive the same recognition. In an interview with News18, the actor has now opened up about being sidelined by Bollywood. Darsheel Safary says he's fine with Bollywood's lack of backing to him.

Darsheel Safary about news being planted about him

The years that followed Taare Zameen Par were not what Darsheel had expected. Despite being praised for his performance, he didn’t receive the kind of support or projects one might have anticipated. Speaking about this, Darsheel said, "You need to understand when to block out certain information. People will talk about everything but you can’t shut everybody’s mouth. I can’t go into the details of what news is being planted about me," he said.

Darsheel on lack of backing from Bollywood

Darsheel added, “I would never even think about the fact that Bollywood didn’t back me more. Who am I for them to back me? I am not their saga bhai. I just need to have talent and strength. I worked hard for that. It emotionally hurts thinking about such stuff, honestly, and derails you from your work."

Darsheel Safary’s upcoming series

Darsheel was last seen in the film Phule, which also featured Pratik Gandhi and Patralekha in lead roles. The actor will next be seen in the web series Gamerlog. Apart from Darsheel, the show also stars Anjali Sivaraman, Chetan Carpentar Dhawan, Akash Menon, Shubroy Chowdhary, Chinmay Chandraunshu, and Kunal Bhan in key roles.

Produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah, the show follows the story of Raghu, a small-town boy from Surat who receives an offer to join a professional eSports team in Mumbai and compete in the prestigious Tournament of Champions. Raghu runs away from home to pursue his dream. It is available to watch on Amazon MX Player.