Tabu: Fed up of being asked why I am not active on social media

Tabu has always evoked a sense of enigma. Even in this day and age, the actor doesn’t have a Twitter account, and she doesn’t go all out on Instagram to share updates about her life. And in today’s world when celebrities are active and constantly interacting with their fans, this may seem very different.

Here, we ask her the reasons:What’s that one question you’re fed up of being asked?

‘Kahaan gayab ho gayi thi aap?’ is the one!

What’s with the aversion to social media?

Another question I am asked constantly is this ‘why are you not on Twitter? Why are you not so active on social media? What do you do in your free time?’ And so many others.

How do you feel when you see other celebs updating their fans about everything on social media?

Well they don’t have to, they choose to, and that’s fine. I don’t think anybody is doing anything because they are forced to. People do things because they want to do it, or they think is the right thing for them to do. That’s totally a person’s call. That’s totally a person’s call. I feel there is no distinction between personal choice… your choices in your work will also reflect the person you are

You have always been a private person indeed, isn’t it?

They are outgoing, and that’s a great quality also. You can go out there and connect to the whole world. I am not that person, I have never been.

You don’t even talk to the media unless you have a project coming up?

When there was no social media, I was not all over the media, so it’s just that. That’s who I am, and I think it’s too late for me to change now

Would you have done anything differently had you started your career today?

I don’t know if I would have been able to start my career today. I don’t know what would I have done differently. I can’t speak hypothetically, I can’t imagine.

It’s surprising, you think you won’t be able to become an actor today?

Not that mujhse nahi ho sakta. But because I don’t think there’s a huge change in who I was earlier and now.

So you wouldn’t change a thing, right?

I don’t think I would have done anything differently. I would have to really think about it.

Your work is doing the talking clearly, you have a very busy 2022 ahead of you isn’t it?

I have wrapped up the shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, another schedule of Khufiya directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

You are also working with his son right?

Yes, I have wrapped up work on Aasmaan’s debut directorial Kuttey.