Tahira Kashyap feels angry and experiences breakdowns amid pandemic: 'I request you to accommodate a silent prayer'

Tahira Kashyap, director and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, on Tuesday opened up about her emotions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video with a message and captioned the post, "Feeling vulnerable... let’s stick together."

In the video, she said, "You know I often come across captions like 'found it cute might delete it later'. That has been happening to me quite a lot except that I'm not feeling cute at all. There is anger, there is frustration, there is despair, often meltdowns and breakdowns and feeling of being defeated and these emotions never make it to my social media but today I feel like sharing and I don't think I'm gonna delete it later. I'm sorry for all that we are going through. As much as I want to say I understand your pain I really can never understand and perhaps the same goes the other way around too."

"Some pains are physical some mental not comparing which one is tougher. The battle is on and we're losing out on a lot of soldiers. But in these times amidst all the feeling that you're going through I request you to accommodate a silent prayer, some compassion, and a heart to share. We have every right to feel anger, every right to voice your opinion this we must there is no humanity in being delusional. But keep a portion of the day to pray and have a heart to share. Just wanted to share this," she added.

Her fans extended their support in the comments section. A fan said, "I love you, Tahira Every single time, you have always inspired me one or another way.." Another wrote, "We are together in this ! A silent prayer .. compassion and a heart to share." "My current state of mind," a third wrote.

As the pandemic continues to rage throughout the country, Ayushmann and Tahira contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Relief Fund to help the people hit by the pandemic in the state.

The couple celebrated their daughter Varushka Khurrana's seventh birthday last month. The Bala actor shared an old picture of his daughter on Instagram from their last trip to the Bahamas, ahead of the pandemic. Tahira posted a photo with Varushka laughing in their balcony as she was held upside down.

Ayushmann has many upcoming projects in the pipeline. It includes Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G, and Anek. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, a movie by Shoojit Sircar, along with Amitabh Bachchan. He made his Bollywood debut with the Vicky Donor in 2012.

