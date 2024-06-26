Tahira Kashyap on Sharmajee Ki Beti: ‘It breaks cliché by not adhering to a certain prototype of women’

Sharmajee Ki Beti marks the directorial debut of Tahira Kashyap. The filmmaker is introducing a unique slice-of-life story around five different female characters. Tahira, in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, speaks about retaining authenticity in storytelling amid market forces and algorithms. (Also read: Tahira Kashyap says there is nothing wrong with Karan Johar’s brand of escapist cinema: ‘It’s beautiful’) Tahira Kashyap speaks about breaking cliches and retaining authenticity in Sharmajee Ki Beti.

Tahira says Sharmajee Ki Beti is her passion project

In recent times, a certain kind of cinema has been revered over experimental storytelling. When asked if she felt any pressure about the same while working on her debut film, the filmmaker opines, “Since it's my first film, you might not be familiar with how the algorithm works, it's evident from the portrayal of my leading ladies, all five of them, including the kids. The cliche is broken right there as you are not adhering to a certain age group or a certain prototype of women. So, it just came from that. Kyuki abhi exposure nahi tha to numbers, commerce, algorithm, OTT and cinema (Because I did not had the exposure to numbers, commerce, algorithm, OTT and cinema). It started as a passion project. As I write and make more films, the feedback and understanding I gain from narrations help me improve. Of course, some filtering happens along the way. If people don't come to the theatre and watch the film, it's difficult to secure funding. However, this project originates from a place of pure storytelling and love for the characters and the story I want to tell.”

Tahira Kashyap on future changemakers in cinema

On being quizzed if market forces can affect the creativity in storytelling since success is measured in terms of box office numbers or algorithms, Tahira points out, “I feel you should grow in such a way and be in such a position that you can finally be a changemaker. Till then, you should be grateful or every opportunity you get to present your stuff. Off course, you need to play to the galleries. But play to the galleries only to reach a position of power and then change the mindset and become an opinion leader.”

She further says, “Like Spider-Man says, 'With great power, comes great responsibility.' I think people at position of power can be changemakers and they should be making the kind of cinema they inherently always wanted to make and they have not been able to make because budget is not there, actor is not there, all of that happens. But I just feel develop yourself, strengthen yourself, work hard to such a position so that tomorrow you can make films that can just change a lot.”

Sharmajee Ki Beti features Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The movie will be available for streaming on Prime Video India from June 28.