Tahira Kashyap takes a dig at 'ripped jeans' comment, poses 'bald' in a bikini. See here

Tahira Kashyap is a writer-director and Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.
  • Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, writer-director Tahira Kashyap, has shared an Instagram post, apparently taking a dig at the 'ripped jeans' controversy.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a 'bald, bada**, and in a bikini' picture of herself, commenting on the recent 'ripped jeans' remark made by Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

On Sunday, Tahira, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself. True to her description, she appeared to be bald, and wearing a bikini. She wrote in her caption, "Atleast not wearing ripped jeans."


Several members of the film industry reacted to Tahira's post. Bhumi Pednekar dropped applause emojis in the comments section. Huma Qureshi and Neeti Mohan left fire emojis, while Ekta Kapoor reacted with hearts and fire emojis.

Recently, Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat caused an uproar after he criticised women who wear ripped jeans, questioning their ability to be the right parents for their children. “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children,” he had said, according to multiple reports.

Speaking to ANI, actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan criticised his comments and said, “Those in higher posts must think and make public statements. You say such things in today’s times, you will decide who’s cultured and who’s not based on clothes? It’s bad mindset and encourages crimes against women."

Also read: Jaya Bachchan reacts to Uttarakhand CM's comment on ripped jeans: 'It’s bad mindset, encourages crimes against women'

Before Jaya, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda had also expressed disappointment at the chief minister's words. She shared a screengrab of one of his statements and said, "Wtf" before adding, "Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society." She also shared a picture of herself, wearing ripped jeans.

