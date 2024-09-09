Tamannaah Bhatia says she had two heartbreaks, talks about red flags in a relationship: Main toh bolungi kisi ki na suno

Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the success of her last release Stree 2. The actor, who is currently in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma, opened up about her idea of romance and talked about her heartbreaks in the latest podcast interview with Raj Shamani. The actor shared that she had two heartbreaks in her life, and went on to share a piece of relationship advice she received as well. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia says South films are more ‘rooted’ than Bollywood: 'They are not trying to service different people’) Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her romantic life in a new interview.

What Tamannaah said

During the chat, when the actor was asked about the biggest heartbreak in her life, she said: “I had two heartbreaks which were extremely important for my evolution. The first happened because I was very young. I think it came from a place where I felt like I wanted more. Just for that one person I don't think that I could have given up many other things that I wanted. I felt like there was much more to see. Another heartbreak was that I could see that the person was not good for me… as an influence in my life and as a long-term partner.”

‘Main toh bolungi kisi ki na suno’

Talking about red flags, she said, “One of the red flags is liars. People who lie for small things. Like say this pen is something that you bought but it is gifted to you. The funny part is they lie for small things, not even a big thing… Then they will lie for everything. Relationship advice? Main toh bolungi kisi ki na suno (Don't listen to anyone). I was told Jo problem apko relationship ke absolute shuruat mein dikhe na (The problems you see in the beginning of the relationship) like in the first one or two weeks of the relationship, those problems will persist and they will become the roadblock in your relationship. I experienced something similar so it is true.”

Tamannaah is often seen with her actor-boyfriend Vijay Varma in public events. The rumours of them dating sparked after the duo was spotted celebrating New Years together in Goa, months before the release of Lust Stories 2, in which they starred together. After months of speculation, Tamannaah confirmed their romance in an interview in June last year.