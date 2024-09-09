Tamannaah Bhatia says South films are more ‘rooted’ than Bollywood: 'They are not trying to service different people’

Tamannaah Bhatia is basking in the huge success of her last release Stree 2. The actor, who has worked in Hindi as well as Tamil and Telugu films in her career, opened up about her career on Raj Shamani's podcast. The actor shared that according to her, films in the South choose to tell more ‘rooted’ stories hence they work so well with the audience. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia says doing Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat 'felt very risky' after Kaavaalaa’s success) Tamannah Bhatia was last seen in Stree 2 and Vedaa.(Instagram/@tamannaahspeaks)

What Tamannaah said

In the new interview, when the host asked Tamannaah to share her opinion on what makes Bollywood films different than the ones made in South, she said, “The difference I have particularly noticed is that South films talk more in terms of their geographical locations. I think their content is translating globally primarily because they are trying to tell rooted stories.”

She added, “They don't work from the standpoint of choosing… segments in people. They go for basic human emotions, related to mother, father… revenge on brother, sister… stories that tend to tell many more stories about basic human emotions through different storytelling formats. They are also very much concerned about putting their perspective the way it is. They are not trying to service different kinds of people. They are trying to only tell what they know fully. That has really worked, I think, for the South.”

More details

Tamannaah also added that many a times in Bollywood, the films are made for the sake of ‘everybody’s consumption' which might not work well. She heaped praises on Laapataa Ladies and said how it has been spoken so well about the people.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Vedaa, which also released around Stree 2. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it had John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles. She'll star next in Odela 2 (Telugu) and the web series Daring Partners (Hindi).