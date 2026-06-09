Tanmay Bhat takes a sly dig at Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 exit row; Varun Dhawan quips ‘Main tera Don’
Recently, Varun Dhawan made an appearance in a video on Tanmay Bhat’s YouTube channel, where the comedian joked about the ongoing Don 3 row.
Actor Ranveer Singh has been making headlines lately over the controversy surrounding his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The issue snowballed after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stepped into the matter. Amid the ongoing chatter, comedian Tanmay Bhat appeared to take a cheeky dig at the situation, seemingly taking a swipe at Ranveer and hinting that the actor may have been unprofessional.
Tanmay takes a dig at Ranveer Singh
Recently, Varun made an appearance in a video on Tanmay’s YouTube channel. Joining the actor in the episode were fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan.
It was during one such exchange in the video that Tanmay appeared to take a cheeky swipe at Ranveer, seemingly referencing the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3.
In the video, Tanmay is heard telling Varun, “Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you’re still like professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally, exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don’t know, maybe you should…"
Tanmay’s remark left everyone in stitches, including Varun. As the room erupted in laughter, the comedians on the panel began riffing on the joke, with one quipping, “Don No. 1,” while another chimed in with, “Main tera Don,” sending the group into another round of laughter. Varun was seen repeating “Main Tera Don” and laughing out loud.
The clip quickly sparked discussion on social media, with many viewers wondering whether Tanmay was subtly taking a jab at Ranveer's professionalism and reliability, or simply poking fun at the actor's ongoing fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.{{/usCountry}}
The clip quickly sparked discussion on social media, with many viewers wondering whether Tanmay was subtly taking a jab at Ranveer's professionalism and reliability, or simply poking fun at the actor's ongoing fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3.{{/usCountry}}
About Don 3 feud{{/usCountry}}
About Don 3 feud{{/usCountry}}
Last week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its ban against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 row. It came after Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment complained about the actor following his walkout.
The controversy has gained momentum after the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor amid reports of his exit from the much-anticipated franchise. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore.
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