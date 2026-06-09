Tanmay Bhat takes a sly dig at Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 exit row; Varun Dhawan quips ‘Main tera Don’

Actor Ranveer Singh has been making headlines lately over the controversy surrounding his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The issue snowballed after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) stepped into the matter. Amid the ongoing chatter, comedian Tanmay Bhat appeared to take a cheeky dig at the situation, seemingly taking a swipe at Ranveer and hinting that the actor may have been unprofessional.

Tanmay takes a dig at Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are embroiled in a dispute over the film Don 3.

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Recently, Varun made an appearance in a video on Tanmay’s YouTube channel. Joining the actor in the episode were fellow comedians Rohan Joshi, Piyush Sharma, and Zakir Khan.

It was during one such exchange in the video that Tanmay appeared to take a cheeky swipe at Ranveer, seemingly referencing the ongoing controversy surrounding his exit from Don 3.

In the video, Tanmay is heard telling Varun, “Varun, anyone who has ever worked with you has always said that despite being a big Bollywood star, you’re still like professional, committed, reliable. Which is incidentally, exactly the kind of actor that Farhan Akhtar is looking for right now. I don’t know, maybe you should…"

Tanmay’s remark left everyone in stitches, including Varun. As the room erupted in laughter, the comedians on the panel began riffing on the joke, with one quipping, “Don No. 1,” while another chimed in with, “Main tera Don,” sending the group into another round of laughter. Varun was seen repeating “Main Tera Don” and laughing out loud.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip quickly sparked discussion on social media, with many viewers wondering whether Tanmay was subtly taking a jab at Ranveer's professionalism and reliability, or simply poking fun at the actor's ongoing fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip quickly sparked discussion on social media, with many viewers wondering whether Tanmay was subtly taking a jab at Ranveer's professionalism and reliability, or simply poking fun at the actor's ongoing fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Don 3 feud {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Don 3 feud {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) revoked its ban against Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 row. It came after Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment complained about the actor following his walkout.

The controversy has gained momentum after the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor amid reports of his exit from the much-anticipated franchise. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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