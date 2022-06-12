Tanmay Ssingh: I just want to be in front of the camera

Armed with a certification course from the London School of Economics and another one in fashion designing, when Tanmay Ssingh was assigned to style for a production house, little did he knew that it will change his career.

“I was working with a garment export house when I got an opportunity to do styling for Mahesh Bhatt’s play Arth, based on his classic movie. It happened at Mandi House and I got totally involved in it and fell in love with the craft. I left my job and joined the Ashmita Theatre Group run by Arvind Gaur,” the Delhite says.

Since then, he has played protagonist in feature film Sayonee (2020), has come up with two music videos. He has also shot for three short films and more projects are in the pipeline.

“My first act was a nukkad natak, followed by plays. Then I shifted to Mumbai where I did a course with Jeff Goldsberg in method acting. I have done plays with him. It was then that I met writer Vishal Sharma and director Nitin-Abay Gupta who were planning a movie. I was selected for a short film which never happened, but I got the film that was shot in Ukraine, Russia, Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab,” he says.

His film got a theatrical release with 50% occupancy and will soon steam on a leading OTT platform.

“Due to pandemic everything has gone haywire and all project schedules have reshuffled. Music videos and short films bailed me out. As an actor, I just want to be in front of the camera — be it short films, feature film songs or web-series,” he says.

Music has played an important role in his career. “My title song in the film, a version of Junoon band’s hit song Sayonee (1999), was sung by Arijit Singh and it became a big hit. Its success led to B Praak’s song Patthar Wargi opposite Hina Khan which became a chartbuster. Song producer Shikha Kalra then gave me Ishq Bezubaan where Hiba Nawab is opposite me is and the song has been sung by Asees Kaur,” Tanmay says.

Featuring in songs gave him a new high. “It was a thrill and a challenge to tell a story in a song where I had a proper role to perform. Kalra then signed me for three music videos and a film that goes on floor in September. I have already shot for Afsana Khan’s song with co-star Sonia Aman. Another song with music of B Praak and lyrics by Jaani will he shot soon while the third song that we will shoot is sung by Farhad Biwandiwala,” he says.

He is also scheduled to shoot for another film. A song by Sonu Nigam is in the pipeline too.

Tanmay shot a short film in Varanasi couple of weeks back. “The film is tentatively titled film Ghat. We shot another short film, a love story, in Mandi. Next, I am shooting a film by lyricist Prashant Ingole in Chattisgarh soon,” he adds.