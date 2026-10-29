Tanu Weds Manu 3 won't move ahead without R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, confirms Aanand L Rai, denies ‘fresh cast’ reports

There had been reports that a third Tanu Weds Manu film was being planned with a ‘fresh’ cast. But now, filmmaker Aanand L Rai has put the speculations to rest. The director has said that the third instalment of his hit romantic drama Tanu Weds Manu will not move ahead without its original leading actors, R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Tanu Weds Manu was released in 2011.

Aanand L Rai on Tanu Weds Manu 3 Aanand directed the first two films in the romantic-comedy franchise in 2011 and 2015. Both were commercial hits. Speaking with PTI in Mumbai, he said, “Tanu Weds Manu won't be possible without Madhavan. So, whenever you will see any Tanu weds Manu, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana.”

Earlier this year, there were reports that the third part of the film was being planned with a fresh cast and an independent storyline. The original story revolved around an NRI who falls for the match his parents have arranged for him, but the woman has her heart set on another man.

Speaking on the sidelines of a film festival in the city, the filmmaker also addressed whether Bollywood frequently succumbs to trends. Calling it a human reaction, the filmmaker advised makers to stick to their strengths. “You should know what your plus is or where you can score well. It's not great to repeat yourself, but at the same time, you should know that this is your world in which you can thrive. This is the world where you can discover something,” he added.