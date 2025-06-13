Tanuj Virwani says he caught spot boy of 10 years stealing personal belongings from home, Mumbai Police investigating

Actor Tanuj Virwani says he has caught his spot boy stealing personal belongings from his Mumbai residence. The spot boy was with the actor for more than 10 years. As per a report by Bollywood Bubble, Tanuj has shared that a lot of items went missing from his house, which raised suspicions. It was then brought to his attention that the spot boy was behind this. (Also read: On The Traitors, Apoorva Mukhija skewers Uorfi Javed for saying they are not on same level) Tanuj Virwani's spot boy was caught stealing personal belongings from the actor's house in Mumbai.

What Tanuj Virwani said

Tanuj spoke on this incident and said, "Of late, we had been noticing that a lot of items in our home, starting from currency of other countries where we travelled or other expensive items like watches and stuff have just been going missing. To be honest, we aren’t the kind of family who prefers keeping CCTV at home. We ideally believe in trusting our people. But, it was brought to our notice that it was my spotboy. He has been a spotboy for more than 10 years and even lives with me in the same house.”

‘We informed Mumbai Police soonest’

The actor went on to share that the Mumbai Police has been informed and an interrogation is in place. “Naturally, he has a lot of access to things. We believe in trusting our staff, and we believe in treating them like our family. We don’t discriminate. So, when we found out, we went through his bags and we got to recover some items. However, many items like watches and other stuff haven’t been recovered yet. So, we informed Mumbai Police soonest. I believe it is truly the best police in the world and they were swift to come in and take action. As of now, they are going to be interrogating him,” he said.

Tanuj also recalled the recent stabbing incident of actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence, and how it has raised concerns about safety and security. Since he stays with his baby daughter, he said that he will ensure more safety.

Tanuj Virwani got married to Tanya Jacob in 2023. They welcomed a daughter last year in September.