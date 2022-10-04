Tanuja is all smiles as she poses with Kajol, Yug Devgan, Tanishaa Mukerji in Durga puja pic

Kajol took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture from her recent Durga puja celebrations. The picture featured her son Yug Devgan, actor-mother Tanuja and actor-sister Tanisha Mukerji as they posed together inside their family's Durga puja pandal in Mumbai. All four of them were dressed in ethnic Indian outfits. ( Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Mouni Roy dress up in ethnic outfits as they visit puja pandal on Ashtami. See pics)

Yug wore a kurta with pyjama. Kajol wore a saree with sleeveless blouse with heavy earrings and a red tika on her forehead. Tanuja and Tanishaa were also seen in sarees, while they posed for the camera with an idol of Goddess Durga in the background.

Kajol celebrating Durga Puja with family.

Recently, Kajol had shared a video of son Yug serving food to guests at their pandal during Durja puja festivities. She wrote an appreciation post for her son, and praised him for continuing their Durga puja traditions and serving food to people. Sharing the video, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “So proud of my son serving at the pujo mistakes and all.. the tradition continues…#durgapuja #proudmom #blessingsrecieved.”

Kajol was seen joking with veteran actor Jaya Bachchan in a recent video from the Durga puja celebrations, where she made Jaya remove her mask for pictures. She said to Jaya in a video shared on a paprazzo account on Instagram, "Mask utarna padega (You have to remove your mask)."

Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjee. She has a younger sister named Tanishaa Mukerji, who is also an actor. Kajol married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999 after they dated for four years. The couple has two kids together – Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. It was written and directed by Renuka Shahane, it starred Kajol with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She will be next seen in her debut web series, The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. It will be a Disney+ Hotstar show, where she will be playing the role of a lawyer.

