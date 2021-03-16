Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019
Last week, Tanushree Dutta put up a video on her Instagram, where she looked fitter than ever before. “People think this is sudden, nothing is sudden. I have been working on losing weight since September 2019 and have lost 18 kilos in 18 months due to a lot of focus and dedication,” says the actor, talking about her transformation.
She reveals that in 2019 she decided to work on getting fitter after she visited a temple in Ujjain and fasted that day. “Post the fast, I felt very good and I started fasting every Monday. My body felt lighter and so I continued with it and worked out regularly as well. When I realised my weight was dropping, I got a trainer to intensify the workouts. Later, I changed my diet, dropped carbs, sugar, gluten from my diet and stuck to soup, salad and juice diet with one cheat day a week. With weight training, intermittent fasting, yoga, swimming and dance classes and switching between all these, I lost weight. I was 80 back then and right now I am 62. What people are noticing is not just my weight loss but also a shift in my energy and vibe,” she says.
Often actors transform for a role or project and Dutta admits that she has been in talks with filmmakers. “When the time is right everything comes together. You think of things seriously that you didn’t think of earlier. Till August 2019, I was settled in US and wasn’t sure if I wanted to return. In fact, I was okay with my weight, as people complimented me as I dress well and look good. So, the impetus for someone like me to lose weight is little. Sure, in India, the media scrutiny led to social media trolling but that was as they compared me to what I looked like 10 years. They comment on weight because they want to be mean. All these years, I did celebrity appearances and ads in the US and India. Why would those people work with me if I looked so bad, though I was overweight yet I looked good. I was fine with whatever shape I had. People pick on you with what pinches you but my weight never bothered me. I was voluptuous and got compliments for it (laughs).”
Dutta is now focused on returning to acting and has “almost signed” a film which is now pushed due to the pandemic. “I am in talks with three other makers and two might start shoot soon but will wait for producers to announce. Once people knew that I was back for good, they started approaching me as they know it is viable to have me start in a project. Makers want a crowd-puller and I am crowd-puller,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's son Yash channels Shah Rukh Khan's 'cool' Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibe
- Karan Johar brought back memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with the help of his son Yash. The filmmaker shared a video of the little one wearing the iconic 'cool' chain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita's daughter Renee offers advice on how to take down trolls
- Renee Sen, the older daughter of Sushmita Sen, has shared a post about how to handle haters. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanushree Dutta: Lost 18 kilos in 18 months; have been working on getting fitter since Sept 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhawan family steps out for lunch, Gauri Khan poses for paparazzi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood has a witty response for man asking him to sponsor his wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil shares unseen, throwback pics with late actor
- Babil has shared unseen pictures from 2016 and 2017, with his late dad Irrfan Khan. Check out his post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Amitabh was asked about Aishwarya, said 'it's like daughter has come home'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares throwback pic with dad Kaifi Azmi, taken just before his stroke
- Shabana Azmi has shared a throwback picture from when she went on a road trip with her father, Kaifi Azmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur includes his baby brother in his fresh batch of family-shaped cookies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra sets on a quirky journey to self-discovery
- Sanya Malhotra plays Sandhya in the upcoming Netflix movie Pagglait. The movie sees the actor essay the role of a young widow on a journey of self-discovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Big Bull teaser: Abhishek Bachchan's film will give you Scam 1992 flashbacks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali is 'happily separated' from DJ Aqeel
- Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali has confirmed her separation from husband DJ Aqeel. The couple share two children together. She explained that their relationship status changed nine years ago and there wasn't a third person involved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi box office collection day 5: Janhvi Kapoor starrer drops on Monday
- Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy Roohi has collected ₹1.35 crore on Monday, Day 5, witnessing more than a 50% dip as against their Sunday collection.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena-Saif get a shoutout from his sister Saba: 'I can count on you both'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas disagree on their heavenly food choices, watch
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share videos of themselves enjoying a pizza and cheeseburger, respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox