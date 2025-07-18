Tanvi The Great review: Hope lifts emotional story of an autistic girl directed by Anupam Kher, even as logic slips

There’s a point in Tanvi The Great when creative liberty takes flight and ventures into fantasy territory — and that's both a strength and a weakness. Tanvi The Great captivates with strong performances and emotional depth, especially from Shubhangi Dutt and Pallavi Joshi.

My name is Tanvi?

The film follows a template similar to My Name Is Khan: an autistic protagonist (a girl here, Tanvi) embarks on an almost impossible mission, overcoming all odds. But where Shah Rukh Khan’s Rizwan in *MNIK* was largely alone, Tanvi has support — her *dadu*, retired Colonel Pratap Raina (Anupam Kher), and her mother Vidya (Pallavi Joshi). Her father, Capt. Samar Raina (Karan Tacker), died in a mine blast while on duty, leaving behind an unfulfilled dream. Tanvi sets out to accomplish it for him. What follows is a journey filled with hope, determination, and a fair share of cinematic excess.

The first half is engaging and moves at a steady pace. Anupam Kher, returning to direction after 23 years, allows the story to breathe and unfold naturally. His character, weathered by life, exudes a quiet strength. The film finds its emotional core in everyday moments — the small, lived-in exchanges that resonate deeply. The message that hope can move mountains gradually grows on the viewer. The serene beauty of Lansdowne also adds visual charm. Don’t be surprised if the film inspires travel plans to the picturesque town.

However, the second half is where the cracks begin to show. The plot escalates rapidly, stacking one twist over another, like a kite soaring until it slips out of control. The story starts stretching believability. Of course, cinema is allowed to dream — but here, the shift feels jarring. At one point, Tanvi’s behaviour changes so drastically that it’s hard to believe she was autistic to begin with. This undermines the emotional weight of her journey. The climax, too, veers into the logic-defying. The film does begin with a disclaimer that its portrayal of autism is a creative interpretation, not a scientific one — but even then, the storytelling falters.

Performance report card

Shubhangi Dutt, in her debut as Tanvi, has a strong screen presence and captures her character convincingly for the most part. Pallavi Joshi offers ample support as her mother, an autism expert. Jackie Shroff nearly steals the show in a suave turn as Brigadier Joshi. Boman Irani, as the musician Raza Sahab, feels slightly lost in an underwritten and unconvincing role. MM Keeravani’s music is pleasant, but it’s Kausar Munir’s lyrics that truly elevate the songs.

Tanvi The Great is a film powered by heartfelt performances and an emotional core rooted in family, resilience, and purpose. But as it shifts into high gear, it loses some of the grounding that made it special. Despite the uneven execution, it deserves credit for its intent — and for giving us a protagonist whose quiet courage lingers, even when the story does not.