Must-watch coming-of-age drama films on OTT before Tanvi the Great hits the theatres

Dive into the heartwarming coming-of-age tales and inspiring journeys of youngsters while you wait for the theatrical release of Anupam Kher-directorial, Tanvi the Great, on July 18, 2025. With Tanvi the Great, get inspired by the story of a young woman with a brave heart, who is determined to chase her dreams and make her late father proud, despite suffering from Autism. Ahead of the film’s release, watch Rohit Saraf’s Woh Bhi Din The and Sushant Singh Rajput's relatable college days with friends in Chhichhore, and more, all available for you to stream on OTTplay Premium. Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi the Great

Catch engaging drama films on JioHotstar like Chhichhore, Dil Bechara, Gulmohar, 12th Fail, and more via OTTplay Premium now!

Coming-of-age drama films on OTTplay Premium

Woh Bhi Din The (ZEE5)

This drama centers on the life of Rahul Sinha (Rohit Saraf), a high-school student from Jamshedpur, and his journey through adolescence, first love, and enduring friendships. The story explores themes of the lives of youngsters, their mental and physical struggles, complex relationships, all against the backdrop of nostalgic school days. The film begins with a grown-up Rahul returning to his alma mater and taking a nostalgic trip down the memory lane.

Chhichhore (JioHotstar)

This coming-of-age drama follows the life of a middle-aged man named Anirudh (Sushant Singh Rajput), who takes a trip down memory lane to his college days with his friends, when his teenage son takes a drastic step of suicide due to low marks. The film takes us to his past, where he and his friends were labelled as 'losers' in college. The film emphasises that a few failures are never the end of true success in life.

Dil Bechara (JioHotstar)

This film is Sushant Singh Rajput's last film before his death in 2020. Dil Bechara is the Hindi adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars novel by John Green. The story centers around Kizie and Manny, two young individuals who are battling cancer, and find love and joy together amidst the challenging circumstances. The film explores themes of love and loss, cherishing the preciousness of life.

Dil Dosti Etc (JioHotstar)

Released in 2007, this Hindi drama explores the lives of two college students in Delhi with contrasting personalities. While Apurv (Imaad Shah) is a rich brat, Sanjay (Shreyas Talpade) is an ambitious Bihari student who has a different worldview. The two challenge each other that Sanjay will win the college election, while Apurv will have an intimate relationship with at least three women on their campus. The film delves into their pursuit of love, ambition, and their complex friendship.

Tamasha (Zee5)

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the film explores the protagonist Ved's journey of self-discovery and his struggles to meet societal expectations. He is also suffering from an identity crisis from childhood to adulthood, highlighting his internal conflicts and his eventual quest to break free from the 'tamasha' (drama) of life.