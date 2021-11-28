Tanzanian siblings perfectly lip-sync to Raataan Lambiyan, even Kiara Advani is in love. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's song Raataan Lambiyan has reached Tanzania too. On Sunday, Kiara reacted to a video of two Tanzanian siblings who perfectly recreated the song with the right lip-sync.

Kili Paul, who has over 72,000 followers on Instagram, shared the Reel with his sister on social media, including TikTok. Their flawless lip-sync, despite the song being in Hindi, won over Indian fans. “He have the best songs so we enjoy @jubin_nautiyal #eastafrica #maasai #kilipaul #tanzania #kenya #india #bollywood #music,” Kili wrote with the video.

Desi fans were in awe of the siblings. “Ohhh!!! It's the perfect lip sync for me,” wrote one. “Nice work hero.. Big fan from India,” commented another. “You guys nailed it!!!! did it so well...lovely!!! also in absolute love with your traditional attire.. however I use to think you guys are a couple..good to know u are siblings. Loads of love to u guys,” wrote another.

Kiara also reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with a heart and raised hands emoji.

Raataan Lambiyan is a romantic track from Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra in the movie, who fought and died during the Kargil War. Kiara played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

The film was directed by debutant director Vishnuvardhan and raked in praise from critics and audiences, becoming one of Amazon Prime India's most popular releases. The film's music was by Tanishk Bagchi and included hit songs such as Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjhaa.

Also read: Kiara shares videos of her baby product ad, dancing with brother in her arms

About the film's success, Karan Johar had said in a statement, “Shershaah has always been a film close to our hearts, and seeing the love and appreciation the film has received makes me feel incredibly proud about the movie and each and everyone associated with it. PVC awardee Captain Vikram Batra’s story is one that no Indian shall ever forget, that said, what we intended to do was to tell the story of what made him the braveheart he was, to look deeper into his life, his passion and his love for the country and Dimple. It fills me with pride to see the love Sidharth and Kiara’s performances and Vishnu’s directorial vision has received. I’m glad that we found the right partners for this movie in Amazon Prime Video, who have left no stone unturned and given this movie the reach it deserves.”