Children's Day: Kiara Advani shares videos of her baby product ad, dancing with brother in her arms. Watch

Kiara Advani has shared a bunch of childhood videos of herself on the occasion of Children's Day. The collage of her videos was originally made by a fan account.

Sharing them on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Always keep the child in you alive #HappyChildrensDay. Ps:- Thank you to my fan clubs for always making the coolest edits, love this one.” The song Dil Ke Is Ghar Mein Aake Ek Ladki played in the background of the videos.

The first video on the top left is from an advertisement for a childcare brand. She was just eight months old at the time and was being bathed by her real-life mother, who played the role of a doctor in the commercial.

Another video on the top right showed young Kiara in a yellow dress, dancing to the music while her father looked on, with her brother sitting in his lap. She later took him in her arms and continued to dance.

Kiara had originally shared the video on her brother's birthday and had written, “Dear @mishaaladvani, I can see you’ve been my fan from the time you were in diapers. You’ve been a loyal audience, sometimes annoying but always supportive.. you’ve always been my favourite pain in the back..... PS- I didn’t drop you in the video and I never will, here’s a promise to entertain you for life."

One of the videos on the right in the second row showed Kiara in a pink tee and hairband, zooming on her little tricycle in her house and saying that she is ‘fed up of waiting’. She had shared the video during the lockdown and had written, “‘Mummy, I’m fed up of waiting because I feel like going.’ My mental state right now but...nobody’s going out! Home sweet home! #thewonderyears.” The timestamp on the video said it was recorded in 1996, when the actor was around four years old.

The last video on the right in the bottom row showed her doing Bharatnatyam in a pink ballerina outfit.

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah, opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She has Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Govinda Naam Mera in her kitty.

