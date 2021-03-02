Tara Sutaria showers boyfriend Aadar Jain with love as he hypes up Tadap: 'My whole heart'
- Tara Sutaria shared the first poster of her upcoming movie Tadap. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain shared the poster on his Instagram Stories and expressed his excitement.
Tara Sutaria is making the headlines for her first poster from the upcoming movie Tadap. The Student of the Year 2 alum stars alongside Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who marks his debut with the movie. Following the poster release, Tara's boyfriend Aadar Jain took to his Instagram Stories and shared the poster confessing his excitement for the movie.
"Can't wait," Aadar wrote, adding a black heart emoji and a winky-kissy face blowing a kiss emoji. Tara shared the story and wrote, "My whole (heart)," adding three black heart emojis and an emoji indicating she is feeling his love.
Tara and Aadar have been in a relationship for a while now and have been spotted together on several occasions. She was a part of the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch back in December 2020. Several pictures from the gathering made their way on social media, one of which featured the whole Kapoor family. In the frame, Tara was seen posing with Aadar, while Ranbir Kapoor cuddled up with Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor joined Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
Back in September, Tara was asked if she felt like opening up about her relationship with Aadar would draw scrutiny in their personal lives. "I actually haven’t said anything... whether it has been to a journalist or any member of the media... about it. I do believe if you are with someone, it is obviously private and very sacred. In our line of work, very few things are private or left to someone’s imagination, so I understand why so many people tend to keep it to themselves and don’t like to share it with people," she told Pinkvilla.
Tara's Tadap poster was first shared by Akshay Kumar. Taking to social media, Akshay said, "Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept!"
