Tehran on OTT: Here's why you should stream John Abraham's film on Independence Day weekend

While Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 is buzzing for its big-screen release on August 14, we're also nearing John Abraham's direct-to-OTT film release. The movie, Tehran, is a geopolitical action thriller that is scheduled for release on ZEE5 (can be streamed via OTTplay Premium) on August 14. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is based on real-life events and narrates the tale of an abandoned spy in a foreign land. John Abraham in Tehran

Here are a few reasons why Tehran should be on your streaming list...

John Abraham, in a story based on real-life events

John Abraham has adapted the story based on real-life events. Right from the attacks on Parliament House in Delhi, India, to the Iran-Israel conflict, the movie would cover events we have witnessed and lived through.

John Abraham in action

John Abraham has almost never disappointed when it comes to him in an action avatar. From Force to Vedaa, the actor has carved his niche in the genre, and Tehran might be no exception.

Spy-gone-rogue story a la Tiger, War

The spy-gone-rogue concept has captivated audiences in both Tiger and War. Played by Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, respectively, both the movies are now a part of the YRF Spy Universe. With Tehran, John attempts his own version of spy-gone-rogue, and it is definitely worth giving a try.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan

Yes, Tehran is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. This is the same production house that had bankrolled Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree and, more recently, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's Chhaava.

Interesting mix of cast

Apart from John Abraham, Tehran features Manushi Chhillar in action. The film also stars Neeru Bajwa, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst, Allon Sylvain, and Ido Samuel. Will this take us by surprise like Vedaa did? High, sir!

