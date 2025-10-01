Tere Ishk Mein teaser out : Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's love story is about loss and longing

The makers of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, have unveiled the official teaser of their upcoming romantic film. With a musical score by A R Rahman, the teaser promises an emotionally charged love story that dives deep into longing, loss, and surrender. Tere Ishk Mein's teaser reveals an intense romantic narrative featuring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. Set in Benaras and accompanied by A R Rahman's haunting music, it explores themes of longing and surrender, slated for release on 28th November.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's dramatic love story

The teaser introduces audiences to Shankar and Mukti, a couple not meant to be together. Shankar is seen coming from his father's funeral to Mukti's wedding. An angry Shankar pours Ganga jal on Mukti, who is sitting for her Mehendi ceremony, to wash away her sins and almost curses her to have a boy child so that she realises that people who die in love are also someone's son.

The visuals are poetic, set against the backdrop of Benaras. Director Anand L Rai paints a picture of love that isn’t all romantic but deeply human. As the teaser unfolds, it reveals a tale where passion turns painful, where Kriti is seen drowning herself in alcohol while Dhanush fights with the unknown goons.

Music maestro A R Rahman, in his third Hindi collaboration with Dhanush and Aanand, delivers a haunting melody that lingers long after the teaser ends. With lyrics by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Arijit Singh, the track featured is setting the mood of the film.

Speaking about the film, Anand said, "Ishk is only about surrender, letting it heal you, hurt you, and change you.” Meanwhile, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Tere Ishk Mein will bring forth a love story that’s raw, intense, and emotionally charged. Dhanush and Kriti’s pairing brings a unique energy to the screen, and Rahman’s music elevates every moment. It’s a world that stays with you.”

About Tere Ishk Mein

Backed by T-Series, Colour Yellow, Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma, Tere Ishk Mein is scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on 28 November, releasing in both Hindi and Tamil.