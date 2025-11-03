Thamma box office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna film sees another dip, yet crosses 120 crore

Thamma box office collection day 14: All eyes were on Maddock's Thamma as it released during Diwali. The horror-comedy opened to positive reviews and performed well in its opening week, even maintaining its momentum into the second weekend. Now that the festivities are over, how is the film performing? Let's take a look at the latest box office update for the film starring Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna says she would love to work with Prabhas: ‘I hope he sees this message’) Thamma box office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from the film.

Thamma box office update

As per the latest update on Saclink, Thamma collected ₹1.11 crore on its 14th day of release, which is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. It is not that shocking, given it is a Monday and the beginning of the week is expected to start low. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹121.41 crore.

The film managed to collect ₹108.4 crore [Hindi: ₹107.52 crore; Telugu: ₹88 lakh] in its first week. The film managed to hold steady during the second weekend, minting above ₹4 crore on Saturday and Sunday. It remains to be seen whether Thamma manages to hold on to the same momentum during the weekdays ahead.

About Thamma

On Monday, a fan asked Rashmika how she prepared for her role in Thamma to blend romance and horror without it feeling over-the-top, and she said, “That credit definitely goes to my director.. but I’ll take the credit for walking into the set fearless and with any baggage.”

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists. He plays a meek journalist who transforms into a vampire-like figure.