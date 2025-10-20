Thamma box office prediction: Rashmika Mandanna film has low buzz, no match for Diwali releases like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

One of the two Hindi films to hit the screens this Diwali is Thamma, a horror-comedy from the house of Maddock, marking the next instalment in their universe after Stree 2, Munjya, and Bhediya. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer has crossed ₹4 crore in advance booking, and is looking at a double-digit start on day 1. However, perhaps not as great as the producers would like. (Also read: Did PVR Inox favour Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma over Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat? What cinema chain says) Thamma box office prediction: The horror-comedy Thamma has been backed by Maddock Films.

How much will Thamma earn on its opening day?

The advance bookings for Thamma are not as great as a Diwali release typically should be. According to the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has sold over 1,45,039 tickets in pre-sales across India for its opening day by Monday evening. This gives the film a gross of ₹4.06 crore. With half a day to go, the film should pick up pace in its advance bookings and aim for a ₹6 crore+ final figure.

Trade insiders say that the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film is set for a decent opening during Diwali. Thamma is looking at ₹18-20 crore opening. As of current trends, anything beyond that is a bonus. Low advance booking for a Diwali release, and that too a franchise film from Maddock Films is surprising.

Thamma is releasing in 4000 screens across India. With no other Hindi film releasing on Diwali, it has a clear shot at a blockbuster day, but it seems it will fall short of the superb openings posted by last year's Diwali releases— Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ( ₹35 crore) and Ajay Devgn's Singham Returns ( ₹32 crore). A trade pundit said that the tweets about ₹30-32 crore opening for Thamma are surprising given it doesn't have much hype.

About Thamma

Thamma is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which also has films like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. The film will be released in theatres on 21 October for Diwali and will explore the lore of vampires. Producer Dinesh Vijan also spoke in the interview, stating that while he hasn’t seen Lokah, he heard that it was ‘exceptional’. He also stated that the genesis of Thamma was rooted in ‘mythos’, claiming that this was the primary difference between the two films.