Thamma OTT release: When and where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's 187 crore vampire horror comedy

Thamma OTT release: Maddock Films’ latest horror comedy, Thamma, has finally arrived on OTT. The box office success, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, the platform announced on Tuesday. Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Thamma on Amazon Prime Video

On Tuesday, Prime Video, announced December 16 as the global OTT premiere date for Thamma. The film is now available on the platform. Thamma is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU), which also includes the Stree films, Munjya, and Bhediya. Thamma is a supernatural horror-comedy set in a mythical world. The film follows Alok (Ayushmann), humanity’s last hope, and Tadaka (Rashmika), a mystical being navigating a realm consumed by darkness, while Yakshasan (Nawazuddin), a powerful ruler of darkness, threatens to plunge the world into peril.

The film received mixed to positive reviews upon release, but was a success at the box office, earning ₹135 crore net in India, and ₹187 crore gross worldwide.

About Thamma

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew. Apart from Ayushmann, Rashmika, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film features Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik, with special appearances by Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, Nora Fatehi, and Malaika Arora.

Talking about the film’s streaming release, Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement, “Thamma is unlike any other supernatural or horror movie, perfectly combining supernatural and horror elements with humour, romance, drama, and a heartfelt love story—something you don’t often see. That’s what excited me the most about doing it. I hunt for freshness and newness in cinema and storytelling, and I loved the script when I heard it. After all the love we’ve received, I’m glad that this unique film is now coming to Prime Video, where it can entertain not just audiences in India but viewers around the world who enjoy unconventional narratives.”

Rashmika Mandanna added, “Working on a supernatural comedy like Thamma was a first for me, and it was truly an amazing experience. The storyline, my character, the scale—everything about it felt just right, making it an entertaining film not only for audiences but also for me. I am thrilled that the film will now reach even more people around the world when it streams on Prime Video.”