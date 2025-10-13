Thamma song Poison Baby: Malaika Arora sets the screen on fire, fans spot Amar Kaushik's cameo dance performance

The latest song from the music album of Thamma is out! Titled Poison Baby, the special number has none other than Malaika Arora dancing to the peppy and energic track at a club. Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, Poison Baby features Malaika and Rashmika together on screen, sharing the dance floor. Poison Baby: Rashmika Mandanna and Malaika Arora star in the song.

Poison Baby

The dance number shows Malaika in a club with several other dancers, perfectly matching the trippy beats of the song. The lyrics has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Malaika dances in the club-like setting as we see Ayushmann Khurrana's character entering the space with Rashmika. He tries to keep her close, but her eyes fall on a glass of red wine and in the next moment she is gulping it down at one go!

How internet reacted

Rashmika then joins Malaika on the dance floor and dances along, matching the energetic beats. Reacting to the song, a fan commented, “Malaika nailed it.” A second fan noted, “Rashmika and Malaika Arora's dance moves are fire.” Many also noticed director Amar Kaushik's cameo in the video, and said, “Amar Kaushik MHCU's Every Item Song Is Crazy & Permanent!” “I spot Amar Kaushik! I can't wait to spot Bhediya in the film too!” wrote a second fan.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is the fifth instalment in Maddock’s horror-comedy universe after Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya and Stree 2 (2024). The trailer had Ayushmann Khurrana play an ordinary man who suddenly becomes a vampire. He falls in love with Rashmika Mandanna, but their romance soon faces challenges. To save Rashmika and humanity, he takes on a battle against Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is described as a bloody love story and is set to release in cinemas this Diwali, on 21 October 2025.