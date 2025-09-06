The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri film shows no growth, earns less than 5 crore

The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files arrived in theatres with a lot of controversies and uproar attached to it. Billed as “an exposé of the brutal Hindu genocide that mainstream narratives have long buried,” the film released on September 5 to polarising reviews. As per the latest update on Sacnilk, the film has not yet shown any growth at the box office. (Also read: The Bengal Files review: Performances save Vivek Agnihotri's powerful film from drowning in a sea of excess) The Bengal Files box office collection day 2: Sourav Das as Gopal Patha in a still from the film.

The Bengal Files box office update

As per the latest update, the film collected ₹2.04 crore on its second day of release. It is a slight growth from its opening day numbers at ₹1.75 crore, which means that the total collection after two days of release now stands at ₹3.79 crore.

The Bengal Files had an overall 26.46% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.

About the film

As per an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film, “In the end, The Bengal Files is less a film and more a statement. It has power in its performances and moments where the weight of history hits hard, but the length and indulgence make it an exhausting watch. If you go in, go in for Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar because without them, the film would collapse under the burden of its own intent.”

The Bengal Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Puneet Issar, Sourav Das, Eklavya Sood, and Rajesh Khera in key roles. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Produced by Zee Studios, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha, it is a part of Vivek’s Files trilogy that includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.