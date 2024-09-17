The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor film drops drastically on first Monday

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Hansal Mehta's edgy investigative thriller, starring Kareena Kapoor as a London cop, is being lauded for her performance, but its box office results don't correspond to the high praise. As per Sacnilk, the film failed to pass the Monday test as it could earn only around ₹75 lakh on the day. (Also Read: PVR announces Kareena Kapoor film festival to mark her 25 years in Bollywood; actor is ‘humbled’) The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor film fails to pass the Monday test

The Monday fall

The earnings on Monday are a drastic fall from its highest so far on Sunday, at ₹2.15 crore. It was a rise from the Saturday collection of ₹1.95 crore, which was a further spike from the opening day earnings of ₹1.15 crore. The total box office collection of the film now stands at an estimated ₹6 crore nett in India.

The film has been released in two versions – the original Hinglish version (80 percent dialogues in English, 20 percent dialogues in Hindi) and the dubbed Hindi version. The Hindi version has been performing better at the box office. The Buckingham Murders was also the only new Bollywood release this past Friday. A few old Hindi films were re-released, from which Rahi Anil Bharve's 2018 folk horror flick Tumbbad earned even more than Kareena's film.

About The Buckingham Murders

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam.

The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, and also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. It's also a reunion for Ekta and Kareena, who have previously delivered hits like Veere Di Wedding (2018) and The Crew earlier this year. The Buckingham Murders also stars Ranveer Brar in a key role.

Kareena will also be seen on the big screen this year in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, slated to release in cinemas this Diwali. Also, PVR has announced a film festival to commemorate Kareena's 25th year in the movies.