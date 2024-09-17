Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor film drops drastically on first Monday

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Sep 17, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Hansal Mehta's investigative thriller with Kareena Kapoor failed to pass the Monday test.

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Hansal Mehta's edgy investigative thriller, starring Kareena Kapoor as a London cop, is being lauded for her performance, but its box office results don't correspond to the high praise. As per Sacnilk, the film failed to pass the Monday test as it could earn only around 75 lakh on the day. (Also Read: PVR announces Kareena Kapoor film festival to mark her 25 years in Bollywood; actor is ‘humbled’)

The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor film fails to pass the Monday test
The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor film fails to pass the Monday test

The Monday fall

The earnings on Monday are a drastic fall from its highest so far on Sunday, at 2.15 crore. It was a rise from the Saturday collection of 1.95 crore, which was a further spike from the opening day earnings of 1.15 crore. The total box office collection of the film now stands at an estimated 6 crore nett in India.

The film has been released in two versions – the original Hinglish version (80 percent dialogues in English, 20 percent dialogues in Hindi) and the dubbed Hindi version. The Hindi version has been performing better at the box office. The Buckingham Murders was also the only new Bollywood release this past Friday. A few old Hindi films were re-released, from which Rahi Anil Bharve's 2018 folk horror flick Tumbbad earned even more than Kareena's film.

About The Buckingham Murders

Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the mysterious drama revolves around sergeant Jasmeet 'Jass' Bhamra (Kareena) dealing with the loss of her young son Ekam (Mairaaj Kakkar). She is assigned a case of a missing boy, Ishpreet, roughly as old as Ekam. 

The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, and also marks Kareena's debut as a producer. It's also a reunion for Ekta and Kareena, who have previously delivered hits like Veere Di Wedding (2018) and The Crew earlier this year. The Buckingham Murders also stars Ranveer Brar in a key role.

Kareena will also be seen on the big screen this year in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, slated to release in cinemas this Diwali. Also, PVR has announced a film festival to commemorate Kareena's 25th year in the movies.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On