The Family Man's Sharib Hashmi says wife Nasreen's cancer has relapsed for the 6th time: ‘Himmat se deal karti hain’

Actor Sharib Hashmi became a household name with his role as Srikant Tiwari’s sidekick JK Talpade in Raj & DK’s The Family Man. Turns out, he is quite the family man in real life too. In a chat with Hauterrfly, Sharib was seen with wife Nasreen Hashmi as the two of them spoke about their journey together. Nasreen is a five-time survivor of oral cancer, having fought the disease since her diagnosis in 2018.

Nasreen's cancer is aggressive, says Sharib

Sharib Hashmi and Nasreen Hashmi spoke about the relapse of her cancer for the 6th time.

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During the chat, Nasreen revealed that Sharib totally broke down when he got to know about the diagnosis for the first time. He added, “She has undergone the surgery 5 times now. She has relapsed 5 times. It has come back for the 6th time. This time it has spread everywhere. This shall pass too, the treatment is going on. Jis tareeke se ye deal kar rahi thi usse hum sab ko himmat fir milne lagi. Uska jo cancer hain kaafi aggressive nature ka hain isliye itni baar relapse hota hain lekin uske bawajoot bhi ye kaafi himmat ke saath ussey deal karti hain. Fight karti hain (The way she deals with it gives us the courage. The cancer is very aggressive hence it has relapsed so much. But still she has been fighting so well).”

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{{^usCountry}} Nasreen praises Sharib for being there for her {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nasreen praises Sharib for being there for her {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nasreen said about Sharib, “He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages and reaches the hospital. From the time we are in hospital, till discharge he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me. That he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways he has been there.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nasreen said about Sharib, “He didn't leave my side. Even if there was a shoot and he was busy, he still manages and reaches the hospital. From the time we are in hospital, till discharge he would take his bag and sit there. He would not move. Constantly, him being there used to feel very good to me. That he is there for me. That was comforting. In many ways he has been there.” {{/usCountry}}

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Sharib Hashmi married Nasreen Hashmi on December 27, 2003. The couple, who have two children (a girl and a boy), met as teenagers and have been together for over three decades.

From his debut with Shah Rukh Khan, to his more popular Filmistaan to gaining nationwide fame as JK Talpade in The Family Man, Sharib Hashmi has made his place in the entertainment industry with his performances. Most recently, he was seen as the husband of Tarla Dalal in Huma Qureshi's biopic Tarla which had a digital premiere on ZEE5. He was also seen in a small role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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