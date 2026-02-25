Sharib Hashmi opens up about being rejected for Vicky Kaushal’s role in Sanju after being shortlisted: ‘Bada afsos hai’

Actor Sharib Hashmi has revealed that missing out on key roles in two major Bollywood films remains a lingering disappointment in his career. In a recent interview, Sharib shared that he had auditioned multiple times for the role of Kamli in Sanju, the biopic on Sanjay Dutt directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The part eventually went to Vicky Kaushal and became one of the film’s most loved performances. Actor Sharib Hashmi reveals his regrets about not landing roles in Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, despite being shortlisted after multiple auditions for both films.

Sharib Hashmi on losing roles in Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan Opening up about the missed opportunity, Sharib told Filmigyan, “Mujhe Sanju ka ek bada afsos hai, jo role kiya tha Kamli ka, uske liye mein kaafi shortlist hua tha, kaafi time tak chal raha tha. To vo ek afsos hai. Fir Bajrangi Bhaijaan me jo Nawazuddin Siddiqui ne kiya tha, uske liye bhi mene audition diya tha aur shortlist hua tha, kuch rounds of audition hue the mere, but vo naseeb ki baat hai. (One big regret I have is Sanju. For the role of Kamli, I was shortlisted, and the process lasted quite some time. So that remains a regret. Then, for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the role that Nawazuddin Siddiqui played, I had auditioned for that as well and was shortlisted. I went through a few rounds of auditions, but that’s a matter of destiny).”

About Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan Released in 2018, Sanju featured Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role as Sanjay Dutt. The film traced the controversial life of the actor, from his troubled youth and struggles with substance abuse to his imprisonment in the 1993 Bombay blasts case and eventual comeback.

Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Kamli, a fictionalised version of Sanjay’s close friend Paresh Ghelani, was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and loyalty-driven arc. The film was a massive commercial success, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of its time.

Sharib also recalled auditioning for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, directed by Kabir Khan and headlined by Salman Khan. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui played Chand Nawab, a quirky Pakistani TV journalist who assists Bajrangi in reuniting a mute Indian girl with her family on the other side of the border. The heartwarming drama went on to collect over ₹900 crore globally, becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters.