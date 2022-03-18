The Kashmir Files box office day 7 collection: Anupam Kher's film just 2.7 crore short of entering the 100 crore club

The Kashmir Files has collected ₹97.30 crore at the box office within a week of its release. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli. The Kashmir Files is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir valley in the 1990s. (Also Read | The Kashmir Files box office day 6 collection: Film records its highest single day haul so far of ₹19 crore)

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#thekashmirfiles joins the ranks of all time blockbusters [#hindi films]… truly unstoppable, refuses to slow down… will cross ₹100 cr today [#holi]... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr, Wed 19.05 cr, Thu 18.05 cr. Total: ₹97.30 cr. #india biz."

He also tweeted, "#thekashmirfiles shatters all previous records and establishes new records [mid-range films] in week 1… the journey - from ₹3.55 cr [day 1] to ₹97.30 cr [day 7]--is a new benchmark… no mid-range #hindi film has witnessed a trend like this, ever... contd..."

"Thekashmirfiles is sure to dominate in week 2 as well, the advance bookings are rocking… what will be its *lifetime biz*? No one can predict right now… call it a wave or a movement, the fact is, #tkf has penned a new chapter in #hindi film biz," he wrote.

According to BoxOfficeIndia.com, The Kashmir Files is competing with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal as these two films had better collections on the last day of the week. The film will now try to beat the eighth day record of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. As per the report, no other film has come close to challenging Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in the past five years.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Vivek Agnihotri’s research about the tragedy shows in every scene in the film even though the nearly three-hour length of the film doesn't do it any favours. The non-linear screenplay doesn’t let you get immersed in any one character’s story. Just when you are feeling terrible for what happened to Pushkar and his family, Krishna’s quest to find the truth about his family’s massacre takes over and you immediately switch to present-day. Krishna’s journey and the story of finding the truth about what happened to his family needed more conviction and clarity."

The Kashmir Files has been made tax-free in many states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, and Goa. Recently, Anupam thanked union home minister Amit Shah for inviting team The Kashmir Files to his residence.

On his Instagram, Anupam shared a glimpse from his meeting with the minister and also thanked him for playing a vital role in the abrogation of article 370 and empowering the people of India. "Thank you, Hon. Home Minister @amitshahofficial ji for playing a vital role in the abrogation of article 370 and empowering the people of India. The team #TheKashmirFiles was humbled to have been invited to your residence for breakfast," Anupam wrote.

"Your dedication towards the security and development of the country is inspirational. On a personal note, your knowledge and sense of humour is infectious. Thank you once again," he added. Amit Shah also took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the whole team of The Kashmir Files for the "bold representation of truth" in which the Kashmiri Pandit community was forced to leave their own homes in the country. The movie released in theatres on March 11.

