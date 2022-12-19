Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / The Kashmir Files is 'garbage', says screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza: The point is not to take sides

The Kashmir Files is 'garbage', says screenwriter Saeed Akhtar Mirza: The point is not to take sides

bollywood
Published on Dec 19, 2022 07:13 PM IST

Saeed Akhtar Mirza has termed The Kashmir Files 'garbage'. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others.
The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and others.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Screenwriter and director Saeed Akhtar Mirza has called The Kashmir Files 'garbage' and added that the 'point is not to take sides'. In a new interview, he also said that it is necessary to 'try to understand' the issues. The screenwriter has said that the issue faced by the Kashmiri Pandit is real. (Also Read | The Kashmir Files is only Bollywood film on IMDB's list of top 10 Indian movies of 2022)

Saeed Akhtar Mirza is known for films such as Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho (1984), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980), Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro (1989) and Naseem (1995). He is the director of popular TV serials like Nukkad (1986) and Intezaar (1988). He last wrote the short film Karma Cafe, which released in 2018.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Saeed Mirza said, “For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus? No. Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand.”

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir, which took place in the late 1980s and early 90s. The film released on March 11 earlier this year in theatres. It is one of the most commercially successful Hindi films of the year. The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Recently, a row erupted over The Kashmir Files after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid termed the film a "vulgar and propaganda" movie at the International Film Festival of India. Reacting to his remark, Anupam had called Nadav a "person who himself is vulgar and an opportunist". Vivek had said he will quit filmmaking if Nadav is able to prove that events depicted in his film are false.

After The Kashmir Files, Vivek started the shooting of his next film The Vaccine War. It is all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day next year. The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
the kashmir files anupam kher vivek agnihotri + 1 more
the kashmir files anupam kher vivek agnihotri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out