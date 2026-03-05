The Kerala Story 2 box office collection day 6: Vipul Amrutlal Shah film earns over ₹2 cr, takes India total to ₹21 cr

The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking to change the title of the film and pulled up the petitioners for casting aspersions on the division bench, which paved the way for the movie's release, as per news agency PTI. A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was severely critical of certain remarks in the public interest litigation by Chandramohanan K C, a retired teacher and social activist, and Mehnaz P Mohammed, a lawyer.

The first chapter of the film, The Kerala Story, earned ₹12 crore on day six of its release, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh . Directed by Sudipto Sen, it released in theatres in 2023.

According to the report, on day one, the film earned ₹4.65 crore, on day two, ₹4.75 crore, on day three, ₹2.5 crore, on day four, ₹4 crore and on day five, ₹3.5 crore. The film collected ₹2.19 crore nett in India as per early estimates. It had a total of 3568 shows and a 9% occupancy rate. So far, the film has earned ₹21.59 crore nett in India.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond box office collection day 6: The film, which released in India last week amid a controversy and following a legal battle, has been going steady. According to Sacnilk.com, The Kerala Story 2 earned over ₹2 crore on Thursday.

When the matter was taken up, the bench pointed out that petitions related to the movie were pending before a single-judge bench and a division bench, and therefore, it would not be appropriate for it to take up the PIL. Chief Justice Sen said it would be better if the division bench, which is hearing the appeal by the film's producers, hears the instant matter.

However, when it noted certain remarks in the PIL, filed through advocate Chelson Chembarathy, the bench-headed by the Chief Justice was displeased and questioned how such comments were included in the petition. It criticised the petitioners and their advocate for filing such a PIL, following which advocate Chembarathy apologised unconditionally several times. The bench, thereafter, disposed of the PIL and allowed the petitioners to file a fresh plea after removing the portions which cast an aspersion on the division bench, which paved way for the movie's release.