The Kerala Story 2 part of 'planned effort to defame Muslims', based on 'fake narratives', says All India Muslim Jamaat

The All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ), a religious body, has slammed the upcoming Hindi film, The Kerala Story 2, for spreading ‘fake narratives’ and destroying Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. The film is also facing a court case demanding the stoppage of its release based on the claim that it disrupts communal harmony. The Kerala Story 2 teaser has received criticism.

Muslim Jamaat slams The Kerala Story 2 On Thursday, AIMJ President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi strongly criticised the film, alleging that it promotes false narratives and fuels communal tension. Speaking to news agency ANI, Razvi said, “The Kerala Story 2 is a story based on fake narratives, and nowadays a trend has started among film directors to earn money in any way possible. The films these days are increasing communal tension and destroying the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. All these things are being done as part of a planned effort to defame Muslims.”

Kerala HC issues notice to The Kerala Story 2 makers The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film deals with cases of forced conversion, and its recently released teaser has drawn mixed reactions, with many criticising the exaggeration, while others call it accurate.

The criticism has now reached the court of law as well. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and makers of film, following a petition which sought cancellation of the censor certificate granted to the concerned film. The petition was submitted by Sreedev Namboothiri, a native of Chittariparamba in Kannur district. He claimed in the petition that the sequel contains "malicious and stereotypical projections scandalising an entire state without any basis".

"A perusal of the trailer of the movie shows that the story is based on women from three different states and takes place mainly in the northern part of India. Yet, the title and scenes try to portray the state in a bad light. 5. The movie tends to alienate Kerala and Keralites from the rest of India, despite the fact that Keralites work across India and the world, contributing to the Indian economy and providing residence and employment to several migrant workers from other parts of India," the petition read.

"Also, the name is an intentional attempt to impute a reality to what is more or less a speculative fear of the writer or director. While the petitioner is not against the freedom of expression of the writer-filmmaker to express their fears, whether substantive or speculative, they cannot attribute that fear to Kerala, to an entire state, falsely," it further read. The court has issued a notice to the Censor Board, directing it to respond. The court has also asked the film's producer, Sunshine Pictures, to file its reply. The next hearing has been set for Tuesday, February 24.