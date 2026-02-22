The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen says CBFC is denying certification to his film Charak: ‘Do not have a clear idea’

After The Kerala Story, filmmaker Sudipto Sen has once again landed in a tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification. The filmmaker says that his production venture Charak has been denied certification by the censor board, with Sudipto stating that he remains completely clueless about the exact reason behind the rejection. Sudipto Sen is known for directing The Kerala Story.

Sudipto Sen reacts In an interview with News18, Sudipto spoke about his film Charak not getting a clearance by CBFC. The film is directed by Shieladitya Moulik and produced by Sudipto Sen. The teaser of Charak was released earlier this week.

According to Sudipto, the film is a “matter-of-fact documentation" of occult practices within specific Hindu cult groups, which include human sacrifice and ritual cannibalism.

He revealed that the CBFC has recommended cuts, especially in scenes that portray cannibalism. However, he maintained that the reasons behind the denial still remain unclear.

“I genuinely do not have a clear idea why the clearance was denied. I am willing to even opt for certain cuts and sacrifice some visuals for the film’s sake. But now the bigger question is lurking on my film itself. At this juncture, I can only be hopeful. In our last meeting, I was told the film would be evaluated sympathetically. We have presented documented material, not fiction. However, truth is always uncomfortable," he said.

The director-producer maintained that the film is not meant as an ideological provocation, but rather as an exposé of illegal and superstitious practices.

“If something illegal is happening in the name of faith, should the cinema look away? My work is to bring facts before society. Even though I do not know the reasons for such resistance, ideological or otherwise, the first and the basic response to the film did not seem encouraging to me. However, after the release of the teaser, I got a huge response from my well-wishers," Sudipto added.

The CBFC has not responded to these charges from the filmmaker yet.