‘This is so so so stupid,’ says Vivek Agnihotri on the decision to place cops patrolling Delhi Metro

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the new rule of patrolling in Delhi Metro in his recent tweet. Recently, it was reported that in light of 'objectionable' behavior in Delhi Metro, there will be patrolling by cops inside the coaches. (Also read: Twitter reacts to Vivek Agnihotri saying 'people are marrying just for wedding pics': Only about show off these days) Film director Vivek Agnihotri has spoken about the decision of patrolling in Delhi metro in lieu of recent events.(Hindustan Times)

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter to react to this decision and said, "This is so so stupid." Vivek posted a report on the recent decision taken by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to ascertain that there was no display of 'objectionable' behavior. This decision was taken around a week ago after a series of videos from the Delhi Metro surfaced online. The most recent being one in which a man was seen masturbating inside a Metro coach. After the video went viral, several questioned the etiquette of public transport.

In light of this recent incident, officials have said that police will be deployed in Metro coaches soon, both in uniforms and civil clothes. The DMRC also said that it plans to utilise the CCTV cameras which are installed inside the Metro coaches more often in order to identify objectionable behavior or, to catch people making videos, which may cause inconvenience to other passengers. “We are looking to improve security and surveillance by implementing several measures. This includes patrolling inside trains,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications, DMRC.

“We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while traveling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should report the matter immediately on the DMRC helpline, detailing the corridor, station and time, etc. DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken,” DMRC had earlier said in a statement.

Vivek Agnihotri made his directorial debut with the crime thriller Chocolate (2005). The filmmaker is quite active on Twitter where he shares his views on a number of issues concerning Bollywood or the current news. He rose to prominence for writing and directing The Kashmir Files (2022). The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. He is now working on his next film, The Vaccine War, which revolves around the vaccine for Covid-19 during the pandemic.

