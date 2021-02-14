IND USA
Cricketer KL Rahul, actor Ananya Panday and Shubman Gill
Cricketer KL Rahul, actor Ananya Panday and Shubman Gill
bollywood

This Valentine’s Day, meet the hottest 5 ‘supposedly singles’: Shubman Gill, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani

Valentine’s Day is not only about couples, it is also about those who never confirm or deny their relationship but drop hints which say it all. Check out.
By Text by: Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:21 AM IST

They are often spotted together at luncheons and dinner, they even go for vacations together and are clicked at the airports, they don’t even hesitate commenting on each other’s social media posts but when it comes to their talking about their relationship status, they stay mum. Not admitting, not denying, they let the rumour mills abuzz.

On Valentine’s day this year, we round up five of the hottest celebrities today and focus on their love life, all to decipher ‘are they, are they not?’:

SHUBMAN GILL

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar
Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar

A hot property in cricket, especially after India’s recent test victory at Gabba, Australia, this 21-year-old is rumoured to be dating former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara. While the two have never come forward to confirm or deny, their social media profiles say quite a lot. What fuelled these speculations is when in July 2020, both of them used the same caption for their Instagram pics ‘I Spy’. In 2019, when Gill posted a pic of his new car on Insta, Tendulkar congratulated him, to which he thanked her. His team member Hardik Pandya was quick to write ‘most welcome from her’ along with an emoji. The duo have not commented on each other yet.

KL RAHUL

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

The relationship between cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty is said to have started in 2019. When Athiya’s dad, actor Suniel Shetty was asked about it, all he said was, “I am not having the relationship. You will have to ask Athiya.” Their public appearances, social media exchanges have said it all, yet they refuse to talk about it. They keep posting cute pictures with each other, and their captions make it abundantly clear. Sample this: Rahul posted a sunkissed picture with Shetty on Instagram in November 2020 and captioned it ‘Happy Birthday mad child’ followed by a heart emoji. The two were also spotted having dinner recently. What more do we say?

KIARA ADVANI

Sidharth Mlahotra and Kiara Advani
Sidharth Mlahotra and Kiara Advani

Rumours are strong that this actor is already taken. We aren’t the ones to break your heart because it’s all been out in the open. It started when she came on board the upcoming film Shershah, starring opposite a certain Sidharth Malhotra. Advani shut down growing murmurs way back in March 2019 by saying, “No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very much single.” Cut to January 2020, the duo shared similar pictures of a lush landscape from Africa on social media, which led to fans putting two and two together that they are vacationing. Their Instagram stories became more brazen when they posted similar pictures from a vacay in Maldives in January this year, and spotted returning together at the airport. What confirms the relationship is Advani’s recent answer to a portal when asked what would she write in Malhotra’s Tinder bio: “I don’t want to put him on Tinder at all” and added “I’m kidding”

ANANYA PANDAY

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter

The latest heartthrob on the block too is rumoured to have found love on the sets of a film. This was actually out of the blue because no one saw it coming. The story started when Panday made a joint appearance with Khatter at Sidhant Chaturvedi’s Diwali party in 2020, which was followed by them driving to Katrina Kaif’s Christmas party together. Then came their Maldives vacation earlier this year. Panday featured in quite a lot of Khatter’s posts then, even making an appearance in a video he made on the trip, with him giving her ‘videography credits’. They were spotted returning together at the airport too. They are yet to say anything about each other though.

SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Rohan Shreshtha and Shraddha Kapoor
Rohan Shreshtha and Shraddha Kapoor

The 33-year-old has been linked up with celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshtha for a couple of years now. While the two have never come on record to comment on the rumoured relationship, their near and dear ones have more than just spilled the beans. In 2019, when dad Shakti Kapoor was asked whether his daughter is planning to take the nuptial vows anytime soon, he had said, “Really? My daughter is getting married? Please don’t forget to invite me too, to the wedding!” While the family laughed off the rumours, they have refused to die down even now. In January 2020 interview, when asked again, Kapoor told a publication, “Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only buzz.” What has again fuelled speculations to an all time high is what her friend Varun Dhawan said to her congratulating him on his marriage. ‘Congratulations VD and Nats. When you know you know! VD you’re a lucky guy!’ to which, Varun replied, ‘I truly am. Hope you are ready.’

