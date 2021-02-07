Thoda Thoda Pyaar teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma unite for a love story
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared the first glimpse of his upcoming music video titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar. Also starring Neha Sharma, the song teaser shows a girl meeting a boy at a coffee house and the two fall for each other over time. While Sidharth is seen as a shop owner, Neha is seen as a customer.
Sharing the teaser and the release date of the song, Sidharth wrote on Instagram, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021 @nehasharmaofficial @boscomartis @nileshahujaofficial @kumaarofficial @stebinben @anuragbedii @zeemusiccompany #ZeeMusicOriginals."
Shot in picturesque locations, the music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis.
Sidharth has featured in quite a few music videos. He was recently seen opposite Diana Penty in the song, Challon Ke Nishaan. Sung by Stebin Ben, the song had lyrics by Kumaar. He earlier featured in Masakali 2.0 which also featured Tara Sutaria. The song was a remake of AR Rahman’s hit Delhi-6 number and was slammed by a section of the music industry. The Mohit Chauhan number was re-sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.
Sidharth will be next seen in Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has the Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah with Kiara Advani and Mission Majnu in the pipeline.
Also read: Karan Johar shares kids Roohi and Yash' birthday video, Malaika Arora wants to borrow Roohi's shorts. Watch
Neha’s last theatrical release was 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior, in which she played a supporting role. She was then seen in the role of a lawyer in the web show, Illegal.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Mayday with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff drops pool photo online, sister Krishna’s ex Eban Hyams comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaaved Jaaferi reacts to son Meezaan, Navya Naveli Nanda’s relationship rumours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thoda Thoda Pyaar teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma unite for a love story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Shraddha offers prayers, Sonu says 'we are with you'
- Shraddha Kapoor was distressed to hear the news of a glacial burst in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, which caused a massive flood. Sonu Sood expressed solidarity with the people of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif on paternity leave: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan champions single screens, says 'we are incomplete without them'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with family and his trusty pillow. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar shares kids' birthday video, Malaika wants to borrow Roohi's shorts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn’t'
- Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox