Thoda Thoda Pyaar teaser: Sidharth Malhotra, Neha Sharma unite for a love story

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared the first glimpse of his upcoming music video titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar. Also starring Neha Sharma, the song teaser shows a girl meeting a boy at a coffee house and the two fall for each other over time. While Sidharth is seen as a shop owner, Neha is seen as a customer.

Sharing the teaser and the release date of the song, Sidharth wrote on Instagram, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with #ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021 @nehasharmaofficial @boscomartis @nileshahujaofficial @kumaarofficial @stebinben @anuragbedii @zeemusiccompany #ZeeMusicOriginals."





Shot in picturesque locations, the music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Sidharth has featured in quite a few music videos. He was recently seen opposite Diana Penty in the song, Challon Ke Nishaan. Sung by Stebin Ben, the song had lyrics by Kumaar. He earlier featured in Masakali 2.0 which also featured Tara Sutaria. The song was a remake of AR Rahman’s hit Delhi-6 number and was slammed by a section of the music industry. The Mohit Chauhan number was re-sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Sidharth will be next seen in Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has the Vikram Batra biopic Shershaah with Kiara Advani and Mission Majnu in the pipeline.

Neha’s last theatrical release was 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior, in which she played a supporting role. She was then seen in the role of a lawyer in the web show, Illegal.

