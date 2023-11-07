Tiger 3 advance booking crosses 6.5 crore, more than 2.7 lakh tickets sold for Salman Khan-starrer

Tiger 3 advance booking: There is still time for the big Diwali release and the film has already collected ₹6.48 crore in advance booking for the opening day. The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi film will hit theatres on November 12 and has sold more than 2,27,605 tickets already for 9558 shows, as per a report on Sacnilk.com. Also read: Katrina Kaif on towel scene in Tiger 3 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Tiger 3.

According to the report, Tiger 3 has collected 6,03,94,665 from the advance booking for Tiger 3 in 2D format. The collections for Tiger 3 (Telugu) 2D is around 4.5 lakh. The advance booking for the film opened on Sunday.

Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger 3 is certified ‘UA’ and stands at 2 hours and 33 minutes. The film also stars Revathi, Ridhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and will reportedly have Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan making cameos as Kabir and Pathaan, respectively.

Trade experts on Tiger 3 advance booking

Commenting on the timing of the release, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told PTI, "This film is releasing on Sunday, on Diwali day, when Laxmi puja is happening in the evening, so people might go on Monday or might go for a spot or current booking. It is a bit too early, we will get clarity closer to the release. As of now, it is excellent.”

"Despite the movie releasing on the Diwali day, we have already generated an advance ticket sales of 100,000 tickets, including 60,000 for the 1st day. Considering the huge fan following of Salman Khan across the country, and with its dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, the movie has been able to attract audience attention beyond the Hindi belt," Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said in statement as per PTI. He believes the film may cross ₹200 crore mark in its first week due to the long festive weekend.

