Tiger 3 box office collection day 14: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film earns 6 cr on second Saturday

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has clocked in an impressive two-week domestic box office collection. As per Sacnilk, the spy thriller earned ₹6 crore on Day 14, its second Saturday, to raise its total collection in India to ₹264.67 crore. (Also Read: Salman Khan says Tiger will have to be there ‘to save the day’ in Katrina Kaif's Zoya spin-off) Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3

Day 14 at the domestic box office

After raking in ₹3.8 crore at the domestic box office on its second Friday, Tiger 3 recorded an almost 100% jump on Saturday, making ₹6 crore across all languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While Tiger 3 had already crossed the ₹250 crore mark earlier this week, it's now amassed ₹264.67 crore at the domestic box office. It's likely to earn as much on Day 15, its third Sunday.

Worldwide, Tiger 3 crossed the ₹400 crore mark earlier this week and currently stands at ₹427 crore.

Salman on Tiger 3 success

Talking about the massive box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman Khan told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan. Interestingly, it also has a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik Roshan. Just like the two previous instalments – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai – the film focuses on a new mission involving RAW agent Tiger (Salman) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif).

The first part Ek Tha Tiger, which came in 2012, was directed by Kabir Khan. In 2017, the franchise expanded with Tiger Zinda Hai. The second part was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.